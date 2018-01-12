Be very aware of Ryan Rhodes

I never dreamed in all my nineteen years with the Las Vegas Tribune that I would find myself in the position of needing to write a gross and disgusting column such as this one, but for the benefit of the Las Vegas community I have no other choice.

There is a man by the name of Ryan Rhodes who is a partner in crime with the two thieves, C-Ann Bean aka C-ann Garcia, Lou Ann Bean Garcia, and many other aliases, and her companion, Chris Garcia aka Cuban, Guillermo Garcia and also known by many other aliases, who together stole a truck, stole money deposited in a small business’s account, went on a shopping spree all around Las Vegas with stolen credit cards and emptied two bank accounts from a local business.

This Ryan Rhodes advertises his moving business on the Internet (on YouTube, Yelp, and in several other places) stating that when he opened his business he was flat broke and three months later he had $15,000 in his pocket. Very few believe this statement because a person with $15,000 in his pocket doesn’t need to sleep on a couch in a crummy room.

A search with the Secretary of State, Clark County License Division and the City of Las Vegas Department of Business Activity didn’t show any license issued to his supposed business — Family First Movers/99 Movers Residential, or under his proper name. We assume that if he doesn’t have a license, he probably doesn’t have insurance either to

protect the property he is transporting. Taking into consideration that his company doesn’t have a registered insured truck, he rents from U-Haul to conduct his business. He lists his business on South Tenth Street, East Sahara Avenue, East Flamingo Road and a few other locations, but he is not located at any of those addresses. Of course people don’t know the difference when they call the many different

cellular numbers he has.

In almost every state in the union operating and advertising without a license, engaging employees without evidence of workers’ compensation insurance coverage, and operating as a sub-carrier without a permit are all violations costing lots of money in fees and penalties.

Every state requires a moving company permit. In addition to state regulations, there are many county and city regulations regarding moving companies. Most states will require that you have the appropriate insurance coverage.

It is amazing that the City of Las Vegas overlooks cases like this.

As a matter of information to members of the community — if you are planning to trust and use the services of Ryan Rhodes’ moving company for your moving needs, regardless of whether or not he has a business license and insurance, and you are moving into a new house and/or apartment, make sure you don’t allow Ryan Rhodes to use your bathroom.

This man doesn’t have a clue of what a toilet is for and doesn’t have the slightest idea of how to use it.

Ryan Rhodes defecates in plastic bags from grocery stores and then leaves the bag with his feces on top of your kitchen counter. Isn’t that gross? How do I know? He did it to yours truly. He is a true human PIG — and yes, that is a pig with capital letters.

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper.