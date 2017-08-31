Battle for Justice in Justice Court

Part nine in a series

The case of two attorneys’ long court battle for justice was called in the courtroom of the Honorable Harmony Letizia.

In what seems to have been an intentional courtroom delay in an almost-empty courtroom with only the family/witnesses of one attorney and two attorneys representing the other side — in order to avoid having the public witness the embarrassing issue in the battle between the two local attorneys — an attempt was made by one of the two parties to drag the name of this newspaper into the court issue, but Judge Letizia did not allow that to happen.

Our series on local attorney Scott Holper is focused on the legal part of the confrontation and not on the business competition of either one of the parties.

Our series, which will continue next week, focuses on the fact that the Nevada State Bar found Scott Holper’s suspension was warranted, but the Nevada Supreme Court kept dragging its feet in its confirmation of the suspension, risking that Holper might fall into his old behavior patterns and make the situation worse than what it already was.

Due to “time out for medical reasons,” the newspaper did not have an episode of this series for last week’s issue of the Las Vegas Tribune.

We believe that for those who missed that notice in last week’s

edition, it is worth mentioning again. We are happy to add that we will continue with our series next week and until the Nevada Supreme Court takes the necessary steps in the Holper case to avoid future damages.

It is the contention of this newspaper that the delay in implementing Holper’s suspension (already decreed to be warranted) may be due to someone with high-up political connections influencing the Nevada Supreme Court to not do a thing to deal with Holper’s previous behavior — which may contribute to the local legal community’s already damaged reputation.

The Nevada State Bar seems to have done its part by suspending the attorney and it is now up to the justices of the Nevada Supreme Court to do their part by confirming attorney Scott Holper’s suspension.

Four out of the seven Justices in the Nevada Supreme Court are familiar with the Las Vegas Tribune and for years have maintained a cordial and even friendly communication with the administration and staff of this newspaper. Four of those Justices have been endorsed by Las Vegas Tribune and they know that when the Las Vegas Tribune takes on a task, it will not let it go until every effort is made to get to the bottom of the issue.

A few years back the bailiff (now marshal) of a now retired District Court Judge, Donald Mosley, came into the spotlight of the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas for a behavior that was unbecoming of the department, the judge’s reputation and the entire Regional Justice Center. We kept his name on the front page of this newspaper for the whole three years that it took that marshal to correct his behavior to become the same good marshal and same good man he was before it

happened.

For those who do not know the power and the tenacity of the Las Vegas Tribune, we hope that the Nevada Supreme Court will not force us into another drastic situation as the one just mentioned above with Judge Mosley’s bailiff.

In our series we have pointed out that Holper has threatened people with knives, pulled out shotguns and was guilty of several other acts of violence. Recently someone called the office of the Las Vegas Tribune saying, “I am going to stab you”; yet even considering all of Holper’s acts of violence, and even if we take all threats seriously, we do not believe that the call came from the subject of this series.

Perhaps we can chalk it up to some other person with a bad sense of humor.