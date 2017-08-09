Barack Obama: Giving himself the ultimate birthday gift

There is an old Spanish saying about the kind of person who always wants to be in the spotlight; it goes like this: “This person wants to be the child at the baptism, the bride at the wedding and the corpse at the funeral.” Such a saying can easily be used to describe former president Barack Obama. The man is already history as a former president of this country, but he wants to continue being in the spotlight.

All previous presidents have finished their terms and moved on to their home state or someplace else convenient for their future hopes. Barack Obama is the only one who has remained in Washington — and to complete the nonsense, lives just blocks away from his former residence on Pennsylvania Avenue. It is just like telling us “you didn’t want soup? Well, I am giving you three bowls.”

President Lyndon B. Johnson finished his term and moved to his ranch in Texas. Richard Nixon moved to his residence La Casa Pacifica in San Clemente, California. He didn’t move back to New York City until 1980.

Gerald Ford went on to his favorite place in Beaver Creek, Colorado, and Jimmy Carter went to Plains, Georgia. Ronald Reagan went back to the state that loved him so much — California, living in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Bushes went back to Texas. George Bush went to the Houston area and George W. Bush to the Dallas area, each enjoying the life of their ranch, but out of the Washington territory.

Bill Clinton did not completely go back to Arkansas because he and his wife bought property in Chappaqua, New York, prepping Hillary for a run for the U.S. senate.

It just doesn’t make sense that Barack Obama has decided not to move to his old home in Chicago or even better, to Hawaii, where he would have wonderful weather and plenty of places to play golf.

I thought I had already seen all the nonsense happening in this country lately, but what a surprise it was to read a report from The

Hill that the “Republican” Governor of Illinois, Bruce Rauner, signed a measure that will make August 4, Barack Obama’s birthday, a new state holiday beginning in 2018.

The Hill report explained that August 4 will be Barack Obama Day and it will be “observed throughout the state as a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across

communities.”

Like we don’t have more important matters to be concerned about; and besides, we already have “Presidents Day,” which honors all presidents as far back as we want to go.

The Republican Governor of Illinois Rauner said: “It’s incredibly proud for Illinois that the president came from Illinois. I think it’s

awesome, and I think we should celebrate it.”

In that case it should be incredibly proud for the States of Georgia, Colorado, Arkansas and Texas, just to mention a few, that other

presidents came from those states.

To use Mr. Bruce Rauner’s own words, I think it’s awesome, and I think the “Republican” governor of Georgia, John Nathan Deal, should also make October 1, Jimmy Carter’s birthday, a state holiday. And while we’re at it, “Republican” Governor of Texas Greg Abbott should declare June 12, George Bush’s birthday, and July 6, George W. Bush’s

birthday, state holidays. It’s incredibly proud for Texas to have not only one president, but two (father and son at that) who both came from Texas. It’s awesome, and I think we should celebrate. We should not forget that President Lyndon B. Johnson also came from Texas.

And to complete all celebrations, “Republican” Governor of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson should also make August 19, Bill Clinton’s birthday, a new state holiday.

With members of the Republican Party such as Governor Bruce Rauner, and some members of Congress, there is no wonder why the Republican Party is going deeply down the drain on a daily basis.

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.