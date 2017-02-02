Banning immigrants causing commotion

The executive order holding all immigrants coming from countries connected to terrorists and ISIS has caused some controversy among anti-Trump groups and followers, but have people supporting the order because it creates a “legitimate” ban on Syrian refugees entering the country.

Back in the early twenties and thirties, with the exodus of Italians coming to the United States, they were all housed on New York’s Ellis Island until they could be investigated and have all their intentions for coming to the United States checked; when the Cubans started running away from the communist regime that former President Obama bowed to, the refugees were housed at Opa Locka Naval Base until they were all investigated and cleared of any connection to the communist regime of the former allies of the United States democratic island.

Later, when the exodus of the Mariel boats lifted, they were all housed in tents under a bridge in South Miami until they were all investigated, registered and given alien numbers just as every other immigrant must be registered with the Immigration and Naturalization office. Everyone must all remember the movie “Scarface,” showing the procedure for all immigrants, tourists or permanent residents, coming from another country.

Complaining, crying, or protesting for having Syrian residents going through close scrutiny should not be surprising to anyone, or a reason to complain, or a motive for attacking the presidential order; after all, thus far in the first ten days of Trump’s presidency, he has fulfilled most of his campaign promises, which no other president has done before in either political party.

In eight years and throughout two campaigns, President Obama never fulfilled any of his campaign promises to those who have been in the country illegally and were expecting their immigration status to be legalized.

The so-called right fighters have forgotten that most of the people involved in past terrorist acts in the United States are or were in

the country legally, either with a visa, a green card (legal residents), as naturalized American citizens or worse, as American-born citizens, making the retention of those coming to the country from countries known as terrorist havens more excusable; if they are so interested in returning to this country or coming in as first-timers, a few more days will not kill them — but perhaps some of

those detained with them may end up killing them later on.

Coming into the United States is not a right, it is a privilege, and taking all the necessary precautions to avoid the entrance of people

who want to come in to harm the citizens of this country is not violating anyone’s right.

The man involved in a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California was not a legal resident; he was a naturalized American citizen and was employed by the San Bernardino government; but when he came back to California from a trip to his natal home country, he inflicted his terrorism on innocent citizens, killing many of them.

The Islamic State said in an online radio broadcast that Saturday that two of its followers had carried out the attack, the news agency Reuters reported. “Two followers of Islamic State attacked several days ago a center in San Bernardino California,” said the statement, issued on the group’s daily broadcast al-Bayan.

Two New York Times journalists, Michael S. Schmidt and Richard Perez, reported that “The attack is the deadliest Islamic State-inspired attack on American soil. Al Qaeda and other groups have carried out — or inspired — lethal assaults in the United States, but the Islamic State, which has a base of operations in Syria and Iraq, and carried out the attack on Paris that killed 130 people last month, has turned into a leading terrorism threat with spreading influence around the

world.”

On April 15, 2013, two bombs went off near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three spectators and wounding more than 260 other people. Four days later, after an intense manhunt that shut down the Boston area, police captured one of the bombing suspects, 19-year-old Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, whose older brother and fellow suspect, 26-year-old Tamerlan Tsarnaev, died following a shootout with law enforcement earlier that same day.

President Trump is making good all the promises he made to the American people and those who don’t want to see it that way are blind, or may be obtaining payment by the anti-Trump groups.

Las Vegas Tribune has not yet confirmed that those protesting at the Inauguration Day festivities, plus the women’s rights protesters and those protesting in other ways and at other protest events, such as at the airports, are being paid $15 an hour — and if they have children, the pay is double that; but remember, it has not yet been confirmed.