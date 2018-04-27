As American as apple pie

It is very important that those few people who may be reading this editorial be aware that this is not any type of endorsement in any way, shape or form; it is only an opinion regarding how politics is being managed nowadays.

There is the alleged teacher that claims to be very concerned with education, but in all the years she has been in public service, she has only earned the reputation of making, or intending to make, deals with people who had no other interest but to pad their already bulky bank account even more by squeezing the hard-working small business

operators and creating another California in the best city of them all.

If she was not, in her way, one of the worst governors among socialist governors in the free world, we might be helping her to win an election that she is never going to win just to get her out of Las Vegas “Casino Alley,” away from the world-famous Strip before she destroys it, wanting to close Las Vegas Boulevard by making it into another mall.

Then you have another county commissioner who wants to be governor, who may be a little less socialist than his counterpart, but socialist nevertheless.

As with every socialist, this man lives in a glass house, pretending to be one thing and amassing a fortune that he will never spend, abusing the system to benefit himself and his friends, using the system for his own benefit, pretending to be against our president only to try to gain the votes of those who are erroneously in favor of opening our borders, and making this great nation into a hospitality center.

Attacking the person the American people have elected as their president and as their commander in chief, and displaying a great deal of disrespect, not only to the leader of the free world, but also to those who cast their vote for that leader of the American people is a bad example to those we consider to be the new generation.

Pretending to be a watchdog of the people, which he cannot ever be, is not only a despicable act of fraud, it’s a grave misrepresentation to the people of Nevada.

Nevada already has a governor who has disrespected the seat and the higher position of the president of the United States of America in every way possible, by siding with a two-bit individual named Harry Reid and by using these cowardly political players who bow to him when he orders them not to accept an invitation to attend their party convention in support of the candidate chosen by the people to represent them in the general elections.

It has been fifteen months since President Donald Trump has been sworn into office and still those anti-Trump groups mixed with communists, liberal media, and frustrated Republicans cannot accept the fact that their fifteen minutes of fame have ended.

If any of those anti-Trump groups really have the best interest of the nation at heart, they will stop intervening in the daily operation of those who are now the guests at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, and they will use their time in regrouping and trying to prepare themselves for

the 2020 election.

If any of these anti-Trump groups have the best interest of the nation at heart as they claim to have, they will stop all that fake news, stop those funny charges and concentrate on getting ready for the 2020 election that is going to be hard enough work for them.

Our good intentions and our loyalty to Nevada and the United States has been questioned by some who do not understand why we claim to be corruption-fighters and support the Trump administration.

We support the Trump administration because we like to live in the nation that we know as the best nation of them all; we like to have an honest voter registration; we like to have the security of living in a safe and secure environment for our families; we like to have the stability of decent jobs to support our families without the need for welfare and “food stamps”; we like to have the freedom and the respect of being able to express our opinions without concern for hurting anyone else’s feelings or offending anyone else for having different

points of view.

We are not attacking either of these governor candidates; we like them both, but we like this country better the way it used to be with one language, under God, with the benefit of being able to speak any other language we so choose.

We like to live in a country that everyone used to like to live in; a country that everyone is proud to be part of; a country about which one can still say, is “as American as apple pie.”

