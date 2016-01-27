The idea of an Appellate Court is to lessen the case burden on the Supreme Court and at the same time make a decision on whether a judge in lower courts was able to conduct a fair trial lawfully.

We see one potential problem with that concept. The judges on the Appellate Court that was created just a year ago used to be co-workers with the same judge they now have to oversee. An Appellate Court needs to rule by the law.

The courts must rule by statutes that have been enacted by the legislators and thereby becoming public policies of Nevada. Judges must also follow all binding and mandatory precedents issued by the U.S. Supreme Court, the highest Court in the land.

A good example of what we are stating is the recent decision of the Nevada Appellate Court in existence for only twelve months in the case of Feeley v. Feeley has affirmed Judge Allan Earl’s order that violates the Fourteenth Amendment and is thereby unconstitutional. One can only wonder if the Appellate Court ignored the law to protect a

colleague.

Former Nevada District Court Judge Allan Earl broke all rules and laws in the case of Feeley v. Feeley by exceeding his jurisdiction for the sole purpose of enriching attorneys in his court.

That ruling violated the Fourteen Amendment, therefore it must be considered unconstitutional and void, but now the 3-judge panel at the Appellate Court has failed to obey the Constitution of the United States and the State of Nevada by siding with Judge Allan Earl on his felonious ruling in the case of Feeley v. Feeley.

For the last six months the Las Vegas Tribune has been writing about the Feeley v. Feeley case and every week we have found more than one reason to keep exposing judicial misconduct and abuse of power by Judge Allan Earl.

The Appellate Court was created for the sole purpose to help the Supreme Court expedite results to correct errors that have taken place in the lower courts where just twelve months ago these appellate judges were fraternizing with the same judges they now have to judge, oversee, but may not be able to overrule.

Judges are supposed to rule by law and not be influenced by previous, present or future friendship — and in the case of Feeley v. Feeley, that seems to be the case where the 3-judge panel ignored all the evidence that shows their obvious intention to protect Judge Allan Earl’s inability to enforce or follow the law.

If inducing a bank to not honor a binding commitment, submitting a false document to a federal chartered bank, and dispersing illegally obtained funds are all considered felony crimes, which could place Judge Allan Earl in a federal penitentiary like anyone else who would have participated in those kinds of crimes, how is it that the newly created Appellate Court cannot see it and opted instead for siding with Judge Earl and ruled against the appellant?

Is it because at least two of the appointed Appellate Court judges, now up for election, have been co-workers of Judge Allan Earl a reason to wonder about the decision of the appellate court judges in the case of Feeley v. Feeley — or are we too narrow-minded to see it any other way?

If any future decision or ruling by this Appellate Court is going to be tainted by doubts and wondering about the motives on their ruling, and the way they are going to operate, why do we need an Appellate Court?

Many times we have stated that if the judges in the lower courts were doing their job correctly and by law the appellate would not be needed because there will be less needed to appeal but if the reason and motive of the ruling is going to be questioned that is even worse.

The Appellate Court was sold to the voters by saying that it would not be an extra expense to the voters but now the judiciary has decide that the housing of the appellate court sharing space with the Supreme Court is not big enough for the ego of both the justices and the appellate judges and they have to build a new building for them wondering who is paying for it and where the money comes from given the impression that they sold the constituents a bill of goods as it has been done in previous cases and other jurisdictions.

Another vivid example of why the voters, the constituents and the community as a whole, need to pay attention to whom they elect, why they vote for the particular candidate. This is a year when the candidates have to learn to answer to the voters.