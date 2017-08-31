Last Thursday another anti-Trump television network operating in the United States under Telemundo Network celebrated its sixth annual Your World Awards (Premios Tu Mundo), awarding prizes to Latinos in the media, the beauty world, sports, music and programming within its network.

During the event in several different spots a few Spanish personalities were used to send an anti-Trump message to influence an audience that were there to enjoy a jovial evening of entertainment.

From Chilean Don Francisco and Spaniard José Bosé to José Diaz-Balart and some musical groups, the network was able to disguise and use some anti-Trump messages without mentioning the president’s name.

Premios Tu Mundo (Spanish for “Your World Awards”) is an annual award presented by American television network Telemundo; the awards celebrate the achievements of Latinos working within the network.

The network turned to Fidel Castro Jr.’s cousin, José Diaz Balart, to deliver a camouflaged speech against the present administration occupying the White House and President Donald Trump.

“José Diaz-Balart took the stage accompanied by the network’s news team to express Telemundo’s position against hate and discrimination in light of recent events in Charlottesville, Virginia,” Your World Awards posted on its website.

As always liberals’ efforts to mislead the nation were well echoed on Diaz Balart’s speech when he “bravely” stated “At Telemundo, we respond to hatred with messages of love and unity; to attacks with the strength of our convictions; to discrimination with diversity, and to disinformation with the truth.”

Diaz Balart’s lie for the network stated that the network is “Always telling things as they are and ready to take a stand against hateful messages that try to discriminate and discredit the valuable contributions of all Latinos in the United States.”

The only stand that the Spanish networks — as well as everyone else living in this country — should take is respecting the laws and the Constitution of the nation they chose as a second country; covering up and defending lawbreakers is not the right stand to take.

Just because a hard working family man does the right thing all year around it does not mean that he can be exonerated the day he commits a crime or breaks the law.

A very touchy moment took place several times during the Your World Awards event, remembering the pain and sacrifice of the people of Venezuela who bravely are fighting for the freedom that many of them never thought they would lack in the land of Simon Bolivar.

But during the four-hour event in the so-called capital of the Cuban exile not even once was the tragedy that the Cuban people have been suffering for more than half a century mentioned by any of the many Cubans that were honored by, or participated in, the event.

“In the midst of this celebration, we cannot forget that we live in times when hatred and race-based discrimination have gained renewed strength in the United States. The result has been strong clashes that have taken a toll on innocent victims, as happened recently in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Latino community has not been a stranger to this problem. On the contrary, it has been the target of attacks by supremacist groups and others who try to damage our reputation by branding us as criminals,” stated Diaz Balart.

“It doesn’t matter where we come from or what language we speak. Those of us whose job is to inform, tell stories and bring you joy, will continue to work for our community and for a better future for us and our families,” concluded Diaz Balart.

Anyone who breaks into someone’s home and starts using the facility as their own is trespassing, and that is, under color of law, illegal; law enforcement agencies are persecuting and prosecuting squatters, why not deal with those who enter the country illegally as squatters?

As Diaz-Balart said “It doesn’t matter where we come from or what language we speak, those of us whose job is to inform, tell stories and bring you joy, will continue to work for our community and for a better future for us and our families.”

Diaz-Balart neglected to tell his audience the other side of the truth because “those of us whose job is to inform” are obligated to tell both sides of the stories and let their readers, their audience and their listeners form their own opinions and come to their own conclusions instead of trying to brainwash or indoctrinate the community with our own political beliefs.

Besides, his aunt, Mirtha, who more than half a century ago embarrassed the aristocratic family name by marrying a lowlife like Fidel Castro, whose only road to fame was attacking a military base and assassinating many innocent people and later hiding like the coward he was under the robe of a Catholic priest. José Diaz-Balart must be the black sheep of the family with two brothers serving as respected members of the United States Congress. José seems to be the only member of the Diaz-Balart family that pandered to President Obama, the Clinton Crime Family, and now to his Mexican Masters in the Anti-Trump Networks Telemundo or Univision, competing with big mouth Jorge Ramos who, as many Mexicans do, married a Cuban woman to obtain his papers to be legal in the United States; today his half Cuban-half Mexican American-born daughter is a proud puppet of the Matron of the Clinton Crime Family.

It is not that José Diaz-Balart needs to do any favors to get a job good enough to support his family; he is educated, intelligent, and knowledgeable enough to do his job very well without kissing his Mexican boss’s rear end.