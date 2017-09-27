Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in prison
Anthony Weiner, the former Democratic congressman who later ran for New York City mayor, was sentenced on Monday to 21 months in prison for sending lewd messages to a minor, according to multiple reports.
Weiner this year pleaded guilty to one count of the transfer of obscene materials to a minor.
Prosecutors reportedly sought 21 to 27 months in jail for Weiner, who will serve his sentence in a federal prison. Once released, he will be subject to online supervision.
Weiner was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and must participate in a treatment program for sex offenders, The Associated Press reported.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joon Kim said Monday that Weiner asked a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexually explicit conduct for him online.
“Today, Weiner received a just sentence appropriate for his crime,” he added.
Weiner resigned from Congress in 2011 after a lewd photo of him emerged online.
Days before the 2016 presidential election, then-FBI Director James Comey informed Congress that the bureau discovered emails that were potentially pertinent to its investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while secretary of State, a controversial move that Clinton has since cited as one of the possible reasons for her election loss to President Trump.
It was later reported that the emails were discovered during a separate FBI investigation into Weiner, who at the time was married to longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin, Abedin has since filed for divorce.