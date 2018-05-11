Politicians, casinos, beer companies make a big deal out of the 5 de Mayo

Many people outside Mexico mistakenly believe that Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexican independence, which was declared more than 50 years before the Battle of Puebla.

Independence Day in Mexico (Dia de la Independencia) is commemorated on September 16, the anniversary of the revolutionary priest Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, famous “Grito de Dolores” (“Cry of Dolores”), a call to arms that amounted to a declaration of war against the Spanish colonial government in 1810.

Beside the fact that City Councilwoman Lois Tarkanian considers the Las Vegas Tribune Publisher and Founder a racist for personality conflict, the fact is that the American politicians, the Las Vegas casinos, and the beer companies make a big deal out of the celebration for different and financial reasons.

The casino celebration started in the late sixties and continued

during the seventies and eighties when the Las Vegas casinos fought for the Mexican market with Mexican junkets in almost every hotel, and the position of Latin American Markets was disputed by every hotel-casino on the Strip because downtown hotels at that time did not count for much on the international market until the California Hotel started bringing junkets from Hawaii.

Hotels and casinos on the Strip catered to the Mexican junkets as if they were God’s gift to the world, until both groups, casinos and junkets, were aware of each other and the “divorce” became imminent between the parties.

Casinos used to offer the sun and the moon to the rich and famous Mexicans as if they were courting a young virgin lady, and the Mexicans were taking it all and even more.

The beer companies were not much behind the casinos because during the Cinco de Mayo celebrations, their sales multiplied and they were all happy.

The Cubans did not count because the communist regime in Fidel Castro’s Cuba had magically made everyone equally poor, such as happens in every communist country, but the Miami Cubans controlling the profitable drug business began to invade the “complimentary” world of Las Vegas casinos so the Mexicans were only good for covering up for the casinos catering to drug tycoons, and the “comp” trips, hotels and shows were diminished or divided by both latino groups in the

recently created Adult Disneyland until Disneyworld and Howard Hughes appeared on the Hemisphere.

Hughes came to destroy the Adult Disneyland by bringing a handful of retired (or so they claimed) FBI Agents, making every department pay for itself and ended the high-rollers era where money was only important in the green felt jungle called ‘the tables.’

The Mexicans felt neglected when the casinos did not spoil them as much and started asking for loans — also known as markers, or casino checks — to gamble and the casinos started having a hard time

collecting those markers and were working on giving the appearance that they were not aware of what the Miami junkets were in fact doing; in plain English and in the government’s dictionary this was called ‘laundering drug money.’

The politicians in Las Vegas started catering to the Mexican relatives in Las Vegas so they could pretend to be amigos of the Mexicanos even if they, at that time, did not vote, but their relatives “contributed” to political campaigns because in their country it’s a matter of “class and prestige” to be friends with political names and figures.

A man by the name of Eddie Escobedo became Editor of the first Spanish newspaper called La Verdad, published by Rolando Larraz, the owner of the Las Vegas Tribune, and later it became part of history.

In 1978 Larraz decided to go with other business ventures out of state and close his pet project, the La Verdad newspaper, the first Spanish newspaper in Las Vegas.

Eddie Escobedo and Rolando Larraz maintained their friendship, and one day as a matter of courtesy, Escobedo asked Larraz if he would mind if he opened another Spanish newspaper, and since he did not mind, El Mundo was born.

Escobedo opened his very profitable new newspaper, El Mundo, and with

the help of Senator Harry Reid and Las Vegas Sun newspaper owner, Brian Greenspun, started making American citizens of every Mexican who chose to heed what they had to say.

Harry Reid was intelligent enough to listen to Escobedo and instead of attacking the Mexican community as he was famous for doing, he became an ally and later a friend of Escobedo, who became a bridge between the Mexican community and the U.S. senate, and the rest is now history.

Regardless of how history works out, celebrating the Cinco de Mayo is not celebrating Mexican Independence, so the American politicians and the beer companies should follow the pattern of the Las Vegas casinos and stop patronizing the Mexican community in Las Vegas.

