American people were tired of lies, political pimps double-talk…

Anyone reading this newspaper is no doubt aware that they are reading a newspaper that, according to others, no one reads; but if by some miracle someone does happen to read this column and feels like helping me out to solve this memory problem that is becoming more of an issue for me, perhaps they can jog my memory regarding those cases, dates and even positions.

So far there are more than two dozen women complaining about a particular show producer, successful real estate tycoon and apolitical man who also happens to be a billionaire. Is it so strange that many women will see him as a so-called “good catch” that could make them happy? And is it any surprise that his name is Donald J. Trump?

As you will notice in all the qualifiers mentioned named in the above paragraph, (show producer, successful real estate tycoon and apolitical man who happens to be a billionaire), we did not mention anything about being the President of the United States of America, which would, of course, add another qualifier to his name.

The title of President of the United States of America was not

included in the above paragraph for a very simple reason: all the accusations made by the female accusers allegedly happened years ago or even way before the “show producer, successful real estate tycoon and apolitical man who happens to be a billionaire” could have the prestige of adding to his resume that of being the President of the United States of America.

Since Donald J. Trump became the president of this great nation there has not been one single accusation of any kind related to sexual misconduct, sexual innuendo, sexual misbehavior, sexual assault, or anything sexual in regard to the president’s life. That’s an important distinction.

Why the issue has not become a priority to the red-national media can be summed up this way: first, because it has not happened — but if it has happened, maybe the red-national media do not consider the issue news because it is too fresh, too new, and too irrelevant for the gossip newspapers of America; apparently if it is not more than at least a decade old, it is not of interest to the American red-journalists.

All this is happening because the Liberals, the communist Democrats, and the socialist mainstream media cannot get over the fact that Donald Trump was elected president of this nation — and because he promised and is striving to deliver on what other candidates did not have the cojones to say before him.

Other presidents have won past elections with somehow dubious results and even if there was an outcry of unhappiness, after a few weeks everything returned to normal. President Trump has been our president

for fifteen months and the Democrats and the Liberal mainstream media cannot get over the fact that they are no longer in power or in control.

Never has the mainstream media wasted so much ink, so much airtime and so much energy on issues that no one else cares about and most of the people don’t want to hear about it.

Like it or not, none of the escapades of President Trump have taken place in the last fifteen months, since he became the 45th president of the United States. As it happened, at least two other former presidents committed their escapades during their time serving in office, representing the people of this nation while being the commander in chief of the country.

During the Republican primary, Donald Trump was the only candidate with no political experience; there were sixteen others that has either lost previous presidential elections, had served two terms as governor of a state that was not even their own state, were holding seats in the U.S. Senate or in Congress and some of them did not even get to the finals — so what does that tell us?

That tells us the American people were tired of lies, political

double-talk, unfulfilled promises, being ignored by politico-bureaucrats after the election, and of just plain feeling

cheated by political pimps — that is why President Donald Trump was able to move to that little coveted White House at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

There have been others with more of that so-called “experience” that President Trump did not have, but the American people took a chance of electing someone who thinks like them, loves this country as much as they do, and has the same vision for this country’s future as they have; the reason the American people elected Donald Trump is because

they know that Donald Trump is like them and is the one who can Make America Great Again.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

