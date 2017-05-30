Amargosa Opera Houses’ rebirth

Marta Becket’s life was her art, her voice has gone silent. But her accomplishments will live on for generations to witness.

On Monday January 30th, at the age of 92, Marta Becket died in her home in Death Valley Junction. Amargosa Opera House and Death Valley Junction will be holding a special event planned for October 21st 2017 at 7pm. The Celebration of Life for Miss Marta Becket will be put on by Emmy Award winning Director Mr. Todd Robinson, who has generously offered to screen his full-length documentary feature “Amargosa” at the Amargosa Opera House. He will present the event; the screening will be followed by a question and answer session with the presence of the film’s Producers: Sidney Sherman, Kenneth A. Carlson and Executive Producer Traci Robinson.

The Amargosa Opera House stated this will be the first of many fundraisers to honor and ensure Martha’s Legacy will live on for many generations to come.

After major remodeling, the Amargosa Café has reopened. It offers a delightful selection of breakfast and lunch Friday through Monday. Dinner is served on Saturday nights only. Savor the dining experience in a peaceful and enjoyable ambiance, presented by a friendly dynamic staff. Cook and Manager, Bobbi Fabian has already received rave reviews in various sites and publications. Your dining experience will directly benefit the Amargosa Opera House. We wish them all continued success and encourage everyone to experience Death Valley Junction dining.

Marta’s dream for her museum has happened, thanks to Rhonda’s efforts and time spent discussing the history of the artifacts during Marta’s lifetime. It is now open and it provides a large collection of costumes displayed from many of her shows. Numerous props and memorabilia, such as drawings, programs, newspaper reviews etc…are also on display. It is a lovely setting for reflecting on Marta’s creations and lifelong accomplishments.

They are in the process of creating a new website but did say that you are able to contact Fred and Christine who have both been involved with Martha’s endeavors for decades should you have questions or suggestions. Fred Conboy contact information is fredconboy@gmail.com or call (702) 401-8752 and Christine Fossemalle, for artistic endeavors at fossemalledance@gmail.com or call (805) 688-8494.