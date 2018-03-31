Always thinking of you, Jessie

When I read the press release of the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles regarding human trafficking, I don’t know if I was relieved, shocked, saddened or surprised over the many years people have ignored the problem. Human trafficking has been around and alive for years, without any interest from authorities in general.

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery; it is a serious international problem that warrants our full attention and consideration.

Now the office of Governor Brian Sandoval, together in partnership with the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, announced collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign.

Governor Sandoval proclaimed January as Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month. Personally, I hope it receives the same support as Breast Cancer Awareness month, which begins on October 1 and ends on October 31.

Every year for the last twelve years I have been writing about Human Trafficking, one particular case, and the lack of interest from the authorities.

I am sure many have heard or read about the case of Jessica Edith Louise Foster (better known by people who love her, as just Jessie), who disappeared from North Las Vegas without a trace. I am not going to give up writing about Jessie year after year, until some authorities recognize their failure to conduct a real investigation to find the missing girl. Until we bring awareness to authorities to treat human trafficking as a mayor crime and for those authorities to realize that first they need to go after the recruiters, some of them well known by Clark County law enforcers, and the personnel of the Detention Center. I am not going to give up, either, nor decline to

disclose the names of the people responsible for her disappearance.

Twelve years ago on tomorrow’s date (March 29) Jessie disappeared from a house located at 1009 Cornerstone Place in North Las Vegas.

Jessie’s story has been told many times in the United States as well as in her native Canada.

In Canada, Jessie befriended a young man by the name of Donald Vaz, who invited her on a trip to Florida to visit his mother. He took her to Ft. Lauderdale and Key West, they went boating and parasailing on the Atlantic Ocean, and he showed her things she had never seen before. Of course, everything was impressive to the naïve young girl.

Donald Vaz’s mother has never lived in Florida; the woman lives in Edmond, Canada and has never left Canada.

At the same time Jessie met and became friends with a young woman by the name of Yvonne Hubrechtsen, a recruiter of young girls, from Merced, California, especially from Canada. Canadian authorities do probably not know this woman, yet, but the authorities of Clark County, Nevada very well know her as “Angel,” a well known prostitute.

Last year this woman tried to enter Canada driving a late model Hummer, without disclosing that she has a criminal record in the United States as a prostitute. She was denied entrance, but she went to another point of entry and had access to Canada. Apparently, Canada also has border agents doing their job by the book, but others are plain suckers.

There was also Peter Bertrand Todd, a well known pimp who made Jessie believed he was her fiancée, the one who promised her the sun, the moon and the stars, but the man who also beat her unmercifully until the day she ended up in a hospital with a broken jaw.

There was also Trish Vanarsdale, who Peter Todd claimed was his ex-wife, but who continued living in the 1009 Cornerstone Place house from where Jessie disappeared.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police claim that they have no record of a missing persons report filed for a Jessica Foster. Coincidentally, Jessie’s mother filed the report herself.

North Las Vegas Police claimed that they interviewed Peter Todd and that Peter Todd told them that he had nothing to do with her disappearance — that she drove away, and he never saw her again.

Peter Todd either had powerful friends in the police department or cops were afraid of Peter Todd. Just because he said he didn’t know anything doesn’t make it the truth. My being able to say Mass doesn’t make me a priest.

The most important thing about Peter Todd’s statement is that Jessie did not own a car in Las Vegas. If she DROVE away, she drove away in one of the cars owned by Peter Todd. It didn’t occur to Peter Todd to report the car stolen?

The police did not do their job as we “dream” they are supposed to do.

They never contacted the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles to trace the car Jessie never had. They only asked a question of Peter Todd, but never interrogated the other people living in the house. They never followed up with Trish Vanarsdale, better known as “Sierra” in the prostitution business in Clark County.

The FBI claims that they don’t follow cases of a missing person unless there is a crime committed (as blood on the premises where the person disappeared). The FBI claims that many times adults want to disappear and don’t want to be found. This is not the case of Jessie Foster; she was very close to her mother and sisters and would have never have put

her mother or her father through the misery they have all suffered for twelve years.

Many people have the tendency to judge a young girl who was forced to work for a local escort business, but very few raise their voices against the recruiters and the pimps who led those girls into that life.

Normally police officers are very quick in apprehending those working girls, instead of checking where they live and arresting the pimps.

Recruiters are the ones who deserve to be put in prison and the key thrown away.

If the Department of Homeland Security, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles really want to combat human trafficking, they better start forming a task force to go after recruiters and also the pimps.

Twelve years have passed, but we are always thinking of Jessie.

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.

