Absolutely no respect for Nevada taxpayer’s money

The local newspaper has the ability to sometimes surprise us with unbelievable news. It happened in a recent three-day period. The state of Nevada is always crying poverty; very few mention the government waste within the state. Teachers are leaving the state for obvious reasons; approximately 35 percent of our veterans are homeless living on the streets of Las Vegas under high temperatures, but there is no money to put them in a decent building with air conditioning because there is no money — or nobody cares enough for the ones who risked their lives for all of us.But — and there is always a but — Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority retired CEO, Rossi Ralenkotter, receives $700,000 annually, plus acar allowance and still the man uses the services of officers (paid by taxpayer stationed at the Las Vegas Convention Center to transport him to different places.

Now, to add insult to injury the Board of Regents appointed the former Clark County manager Thom Reilly the new chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education for the ‘pitiful’ amount of $425,000 a year salary, plus an $8,000 auto allowance and $10,000 host account.

District 6 Regent Patrick Carter has had the audacity to say: “We are definitely offering a very competitive salary.” Really? Is that so?

Acting Chancellor John White was making $303,000, which is $122.000 less and Mr. Carter calls it a competitive salary?

With that “competitive salary” of almost half a million dollars, Mr. Reilly needs $8,000 more as an auto allowance? Can he afford to service his own vehicle and put gas in its tank for that ‘paltry’ amount?

Many of those Regents have their own businesses or law offices with a very cozy income and money is no object to them. Many of them ran for the position because they wanted to “serve” the community and they care deeply for higher education. Yeah, right!

Have any of those people offering such a “pitiful competitive salary” ever been in the neighborhood of Las Vegas Blvd. and Owens? Block after block in that area is full of people living under tents because they have no place to live. Many of them with children attending school in Clark County suffer the inclemency of the weather — heat, cold, rain and the harassment of many.

Many parents are still trying to find at least minimum wage employment, but they are out of luck because the economy stinks and when tipping the scale we all know which way the scale will go.

Definitely, these people have lost total respect for money and most of all, for the people of the State of Nevada.

* * * * *

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes a weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky, email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.