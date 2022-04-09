“REVIEW: AMAZING PHOTOGRAPHS YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE” By Sandy Zimmerman

Sometimes you have to look deeper into a photograph, searching to find its secrets, what the camera is really saying. National Geographic has been known throughout the years for their great works, superior photographs that stand-out from all of the others.

Sometimes two photographs of the same scene can be dramatically different. How to capture the light a certain way that enhances each color. One photograph of their collection is a spectacle of contrasts and colors!

One photograph featuring the lanterns is on exhibit as they are significant in Thailand. When I was in Thailand producing a travel special, they had a tour which showed me and others how to prepare a lantern, how to light it, and then finally how to send it flying off into the air!

Everything is an art in Asia, the beauty of the lantern, the glow of its lighted fire, seeing this floating above you. It was wonderful to actually participate in their ancient customs. The photograph shows hundreds of lanterns dotting the sky.

Considered the best in the world, another photograph on exhibit features an odd perspective in taking photographs while the other is a fantasy with sheep jumping. There are all subjects from travel, fantasy, arty, and imaginative. These are amazing photos you’ve never seen before, not just ordinary photographs, some have a meaning while others have an original view of photography.

National Geographic with their visually immersive exhibition is now at Ballys, lower level, between the casino and the food court. For more information, call: 866-983-4279. These exhibits are exciting, open-Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Friday and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tickets are $35 for adults, $22 for children. See the best!

