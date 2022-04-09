“REVIEW: THE JETS MIX TONGA-ISLAND-STYLE-FUN WITH THEIR HITS” By Award-Winning Sandy Zimmerman Features Editor/Entertainment Reporter-Photos.

The music, rhythms, singing, dancing, and comical routines, all are happening with the difference- TONGA Island-style-fun! Their family brings the Polynesian country TONGA to Las Vegas! You will feel like moving to the music and can really enjoy the difference. It’s like visiting the South Pacific, you can almost see the palm tree branches swaying in the wind and the sparkling blue waves touching the sand. It’s great to get away even through music and The JET Show.

Active from the moment they step on the stage, each song performed, in their own special way- sometimes funny, always satisfying the audience. With a mix that changes to give variety to the show, you never know what will happen next. The lovable JET musical group are composed of the Wolfgramm family who began their climb to fame in the ’80s. Imagine a family of 15 children and 2 adopted children singing and dancing their way to popularity!

Fans from those earlier times are now sharing the JET’s with many new admirers. The Jets are a Tongan-American family band from Minneapolis, Minnesota, composed of brothers and sisters LeRoy, Eddie, Eugene, Haini, Rudy, Kathi, Elizabeth, and Moana Wolfgramm, who perform Pop, R&B, and dance music.

They started performing as a family band in 1977. The group enjoyed worldwide success in 1985—1990, performing three world tours, and producing five top-10 hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. They are a high-performance group, adding so much to the show. The original members of the Jets had a number of Billboard Hot 100 hits with five of those hits becoming top 10 singles, including the 1986 “Crush on You,” which peaked at No. 3 in July 1986 on the US Billboard Hot 100 (No. 5 UK, No. 4 US R&B, No. 4 US Dance). They are also known for the singles “You Got It All,” “Cross My Broken Heart,” “Rocket 2 U,” and “Make It Real.” “Sendin’ All My Love,” which peaked at No. 88 on the Hot 100, reached No. 1 on the Billboard dance chart; “You Got It All” and “Make It Real,” both ballads featuring lead vocals by Elizabeth Wolfgramm, were No. 1 hits on the Billboard. The band was nominated for a Grammy Award in 1988 for the song “Rocket 2 U” featuring lead vocals by Haini Wolfgramm. The Jets also performed the theme song for Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers, in 1989.

Don’t miss the JETS ’80s and ’90s Experience! LIVE by Grammy-nominated THE JETS in Las Vegas An ’80s & ’90s Tribute Experience! Featuring Original Family Band Members Rudy, Haini and Leroy! The JETS perform Tuesdays to Saturdays, at 6:30 p.m., at the V Theater, inside the Planet Hollywood Hotel, at the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, 8663 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. For reservations call: 702-932-1818.

