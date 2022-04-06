Vaccinated model has both legs chopped off but it’s totally not the vaccine’s fault

By Perly Viasmensky

I am in the habit of reading news and information published by the US Politics and News. The article below should be a good lesson to all those who believe the lies of Anthony Fauci-Hitler.

Wake up, America, the vaccine is an arm of two edges.

By US Politics and News

The FDA has just recently approved a second booster shot of Pfizer and Moderna’s DNA-altering mRNA gene serums that everyone is pretending are “vaccines.” That’s four shots, and according to Joe Biden, you cannot catch or spread COVID if you get all four of the shots. Except for when you catch COVID and spread it around, in which case it sure is lucky that you got those four shots! Otherwise, it could have been much worse.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, the shot fetishists actually plan to keep you on the COVID vaccine rollercoaster for the rest of your life. They plan to roll out a new booster about every 6 months. That means by the time Biden leaves office in 2024 Americans will be on their 10th booster shot!

Here is an awful story that will hopefully convince you to get off the rollercoaster and just try to live your life normally.

Claire Bridges is (or was) an aspiring 20-year-old model who lives in Florida. Claire unfortunately believed the lies from the media and the American medical establishment and thought that she was at some sort of risk of dying from COVID. At her age and weight group, she has a 99.997 percent chance of surviving COVID with zero complications.

It’s not like she was one of those “fat acceptance” models who is 200 pounds overweight and has hypertension. To the contrary, she was thin, healthy and young — and therefore wasn’t at risk from COVID at all.

But she got fully vaxxed and boosted anyway. She dutifully took the three shots to protect herself from Anthony Fauci’s bioweapon.

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but Claire then caught COVID in January after getting fully vaxxed and boosted. She soon developed intense pain in both of her legs, so she was admitted to the hospital. She was diagnosed with myocarditis, which cause terrible swelling in both of her legs. Then she was put on life support. And because the swelling in her legs from myocarditis was cutting off the flow of blood to her legs, doctors had to amputate both of them above the knee.

The amazing thing about this story is that Claire’s doctors and the media are claiming that she had to get both of her legs chopped off because of COVID. They’re blaming her myocarditis on it. They never even broached the possibility of the mRNA shots causing her myocarditis. (Actually, I’ve only seen Australian media report Claire’s story. The American media doesn’t touch stories like this with a ten-foot pole.)

Her doctors don’t say how they ruled out the COVID shots as the possible culprit in Claire’s condition. And reporters don’t bother asking the question.

It works as a fabulous piece of propaganda when you think about it: You’d better get vaxxed! And boosted! Twice! Otherwise, you too might have to get both your legs chopped off from COVID. Because the coronavirus is that dangerous to healthy 20-year-olds.

The only good news in this story is that Claire is alive and was released from the hospital in time to celebrate her 21st birthday with her family a few days ago. It looks like her modeling career is on hold for the time being, since she’ll first have to learn to walk again on her new prosthetic legs.

So, which do you think is the more likely scenario? Did Claire Bridges have to get her legs amputated because she caught COVID after being vaccinated and boosted? Or is the lying media and lying American medical establishment — which have lied to us about EVERY SINGLE THING about the coronavirus and the vaccines for two years now — once again lying about the cause of Claire’s myocarditis and double amputation?

On Monday of this week, the CDC very quietly announced that there is a “growing body of evidence” that the COVID shots are causing myocarditis in 5- to 11-year-olds. Tufts Children’s Hospital in Boston announced that there is some definite correlation between the shots and so many kids suddenly developing this rare and life-threatening heart condition. Despite that “growing body of evidence,” the CDC still overwhelmingly recommends that all children under 12 should receive the shots.

So, the CDC is now sheepishly admitting that the shots cause myocarditis in young people, even as the doctors who amputated Claire Bridges’ legs are claiming that COVID is to blame. Whoops.

Oh, and the FDA has just approved a fifth shot (third booster) for immunocompromised Americans.

* * * * *

