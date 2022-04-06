Veterans In Politics Event at Ahern

By Steve Sanson

Veterans in Politics

Photos by Ramon Savoy

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8 a.m. at the Ahern Hotel & Event Center, in the Theater room, 2nd Floor, 300 West Sahara Avenue, Veterans in Politics held interviews with candidates for possible Veterans in Politics endorsements.

Panel members held a question and answer period with the following candidates:

U.S. Senate, 9 a.m.

Corey Reid Scott Neil Sharelle Mendenhall — Endorsed by Veterans In Politics

Nevada Governor, 10:30 a.m.

Discussion & Secret Ballot

Tom Hack Barak Zilberberg Bradley Beck Dean Heller Ed Bridges Eddie Hamilton Guy Nohra John Lee (Mayor North Las Vegas) Joseph “Joey” Gilbert Monique Richardson William “Dock” Walls

None endorsed by Veterans In Politics

Nevada Lt. Governor, 12:30 p.m.

Eva Chase Mack Miller (was 86’d from the property) Peter Pavone Stavros Anthony (Las Vegas City Councilman) — Endorsed by Veterans In Politics

Nevada Secretary of State, 2:00 p.m.

Gerard Ramalho John Gerhardt Kristopher Dahir Richard Scotti — Endorsed by Veterans In Politics

Nevada Attorney General, 3:30 p.m.

Sigal Chattah — Endorsed by Veterans In Politics

The following members participated in the interview panel:

Leonard Cardinale (Retired Lt. North Las Vegas Police Department) Michael Broadway, President of Vera Coin, sponsor of this event and member of Veterans In Politics) Talisia Sandoval (Director of Vera Coin) James Jonas (Director of Veterans In Politics International) Frank Friends (Family Court Activist and Member of Veterans In Politics) Paul Jackson (British Royal Marines and President of Veterans In Politics Northern Chapter) Stephanie Phillips (Owner of Cambridge Realty and Member of Veterans In Politics) Jeffrey Black (US Air Force Veteran and Developmental Specialist at Child Haven) Robert Lauer (Army Veteran and President of 360 News) Stephen Fortune (Air Force Veteran Security Police)

About Veterans In Politics International, Inc.

Established in 1992, the mission of Veterans In Politics International, Inc. is: To educate, organize, and awaken our veterans and their families to select, support, and intelligently vote for those candidates who would help create a better world, to protect ourselves from our own government(s) in a culture of corruption, and to be the political voice for those in other groups who do not have one. For information visit www.veteransinpolitics.org.