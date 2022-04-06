Veterans In Politics Event at Ahern
By Steve Sanson
Veterans in Politics
Photos by Ramon Savoy
On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 8 a.m. at the Ahern Hotel & Event Center, in the Theater room, 2nd Floor, 300 West Sahara Avenue, Veterans in Politics held interviews with candidates for possible Veterans in Politics endorsements.
Panel members held a question and answer period with the following candidates:
U.S. Senate, 9 a.m.
- Corey Reid
- Scott Neil
- Sharelle Mendenhall — Endorsed by Veterans In Politics
Nevada Governor, 10:30 a.m.
Discussion & Secret Ballot
- Tom Hack
- Barak Zilberberg
- Bradley Beck
- Dean Heller
- Ed Bridges
- Eddie Hamilton
- Guy Nohra
- John Lee (Mayor North Las Vegas)
- Joseph “Joey” Gilbert
- Monique Richardson
- William “Dock” Walls
None endorsed by Veterans In Politics
Nevada Lt. Governor, 12:30 p.m.
- Eva Chase
- Mack Miller (was 86’d from the property)
- Peter Pavone
- Stavros Anthony (Las Vegas City Councilman) — Endorsed by Veterans In Politics
Nevada Secretary of State, 2:00 p.m.
- Gerard Ramalho
- John Gerhardt
- Kristopher Dahir
- Richard Scotti — Endorsed by Veterans In Politics
Nevada Attorney General, 3:30 p.m.
- Sigal Chattah — Endorsed by Veterans In Politics
The following members participated in the interview panel:
- Leonard Cardinale (Retired Lt. North Las Vegas Police Department)
- Michael Broadway, President of Vera Coin, sponsor of this event and member of Veterans In Politics)
- Talisia Sandoval (Director of Vera Coin)
- James Jonas (Director of Veterans In Politics International)
- Frank Friends (Family Court Activist and Member of Veterans In Politics)
- Paul Jackson (British Royal Marines and President of Veterans In Politics Northern Chapter)
- Stephanie Phillips (Owner of Cambridge Realty and Member of Veterans In Politics)
- Jeffrey Black (US Air Force Veteran and Developmental Specialist at Child Haven)
- Robert Lauer (Army Veteran and President of 360 News)
- Stephen Fortune (Air Force Veteran Security Police)
About Veterans In Politics International, Inc.
Established in 1992, the mission of Veterans In Politics International, Inc. is: To educate, organize, and awaken our veterans and their families to select, support, and intelligently vote for those candidates who would help create a better world, to protect ourselves from our own government(s) in a culture of corruption, and to be the political voice for those in other groups who do not have one. For information visit www.veteransinpolitics.org.
