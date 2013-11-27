Al Capone, Lucky Luciano could be running for office

It should be a sad day for those who live in and care for our
community when the candidates running for an elected position are
classified by the media only according to the money they raise and
subsequently spend on advertising, airtime, television commercials and
billboards — money that will most likely come back in some way in
commissions to the campaign managers themselves. Again, as always, it
comes around to the campaign managers!
A campaign manager seems to have complete control over — not the
candidate, but — the election process.
A concerned citizen who happened to interact with Detective Gordon
Martines years ago while the detective was an officer in the traffic
division and the concerned citizen’s father was killed by a drunk
driver, wrote to the Las Vegas Sun asking why they had omitted the
name of sheriff candidate Gordon Martines from an article they
published days earlier.
The letter writer, Michael Kotchounian, wrote to Ric Anderson,
managing editor of Greenspun Media Group, politely asking why
Martines’ name was ignored in the article, and the newspaper editor
quickly responded to the inquiry with an explanation that could
satisfy anyone’s curiosity, but still make others wonder how fair the
election process could really be.
While the editor was polite and informative in his response… “Our
recent story about the sheriff’s race focused on the amount of
fundraising that political experts are anticipating will be needed for
a successful campaign…” he did not state who those so-called
“experts” were and what qualified them as “political experts.” Were
they “experts” in the editor’s view, or in the view of the newspaper,
for that matter?
Most likely those “political experts” the newspaper editor was
referring to are those same “political experts” a.k.a campaign
managers, running the campaigns of those working side by side with the
present administration of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
who step down to run and keep the same modus operandi (MO) that has
made our police department a target of a federal intervention in the
past.
The managing editor of the Greenspun Media Group, a local conglomerate
of newspapers that includes several print and online publications,
generously assured the writer that “In the respect that Mr. Martines
has not raised significant funding in previous elections, he was not a
factor in our story about campaign financing.
“That does not mean we will not give him mention in other stories,” he added.
Las Vegas Tribune has insisted for years that it is unfair to the
people of Clark County and the State of Nevada to deny name
recognition to those with less money and the good intention to serve
the people of Nevada.
As long as candidates are qualified, lack of money should not be an
obstacle to run for political office and their efforts should be
respected by the media, campaign managers and “political experts” with
no political expertise other than taking money from the candidates
that can afford their high fees, the Las Vegas Tribune has
editorialized many times before.
Martines has 39 years of experience in administration, traffic, the
SWAT team, homicide and now robbery, and has chosen to use a more
simple way of publicizing his campaign for the top cop post in the
county race, and is apparently being punished by being ignored and
perhaps discriminated against by the powers that be — the media and
all those controlling the election process — because his options of
using a one-on-one campaign without that well known part of the system
called a campaign manager; and yard signs instead of billboards; and
flyers instead of very expensive newspaper ads, radio commercials and
television spots that also may be paying commission to the political
experts a.k.a campaign managers, who also act as advertising agents
who are entitled to commission on their sales.
The mentality of the newspaper officials, editors and reporters may
open the door for people with lots of money to run for office, even if
they are criminals or just “outside the law” entrepreneurs trying to
make a living.
This same newspaper has reported that Ammaris Harris has an income
(legal or not) of several thousands of dollars a day — maybe more than
some of the “legit candidates” make. Does that mean that they are
going to consider him a legitimate candidate?
Ammaris Harris is an alleged pimp who, according to the experts of the
local media working with law enforcement groups, makes thousands of
dollars “from his girls” daily.
Maybe famous mob guys like Al Capone or Lucky Luciano, if they were
still around or were “reborn,” could also qualify in the media’s eyes
to run for office what with all the money law enforcement and media
groups claim they were making from their “business” in loan sharking,
narcotics, prostitution and all the many other criminal activities
that would make them “good fundraisers.”
Where the money comes from apparently is immaterial as long as they
have that money for advertising, billboards, and radio and television
spots.
Harris is presently in the county jail for unrelated issues, but he
may qualify in the media’s eyes to run for sheriff.
In Clark County if the candidate is not a media protégé, he or she is
not a legit candidate; if the individual is not on the good side of
the media — doesn’t kiss the media’s rear end — he or she is not
invited to have anything to do with the “editorial board” of the
publication. That is the message that the managing editor of the
Greenspun Media Group, Ric Anderson, gave the letter-writer, Michael
Kotchounian.
