Al Capone, Lucky Luciano could be running for office

It should be a sad day for those who live in and care for our

community when the candidates running for an elected position are

classified by the media only according to the money they raise and

subsequently spend on advertising, airtime, television commercials and

billboards — money that will most likely come back in some way in

commissions to the campaign managers themselves. Again, as always, it

comes around to the campaign managers!

A campaign manager seems to have complete control over — not the

candidate, but — the election process.

A concerned citizen who happened to interact with Detective Gordon

Martines years ago while the detective was an officer in the traffic

division and the concerned citizen’s father was killed by a drunk

driver, wrote to the Las Vegas Sun asking why they had omitted the

name of sheriff candidate Gordon Martines from an article they

published days earlier.

The letter writer, Michael Kotchounian, wrote to Ric Anderson,

managing editor of Greenspun Media Group, politely asking why

Martines’ name was ignored in the article, and the newspaper editor

quickly responded to the inquiry with an explanation that could

satisfy anyone’s curiosity, but still make others wonder how fair the

election process could really be.

While the editor was polite and informative in his response… “Our

recent story about the sheriff’s race focused on the amount of

fundraising that political experts are anticipating will be needed for

a successful campaign…” he did not state who those so-called

“experts” were and what qualified them as “political experts.” Were

they “experts” in the editor’s view, or in the view of the newspaper,

for that matter?

Most likely those “political experts” the newspaper editor was

referring to are those same “political experts” a.k.a campaign

managers, running the campaigns of those working side by side with the

present administration of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

who step down to run and keep the same modus operandi (MO) that has

made our police department a target of a federal intervention in the

past.

The managing editor of the Greenspun Media Group, a local conglomerate

of newspapers that includes several print and online publications,

generously assured the writer that “In the respect that Mr. Martines

has not raised significant funding in previous elections, he was not a

factor in our story about campaign financing.

“That does not mean we will not give him mention in other stories,” he added.

Las Vegas Tribune has insisted for years that it is unfair to the

people of Clark County and the State of Nevada to deny name

recognition to those with less money and the good intention to serve

the people of Nevada.

As long as candidates are qualified, lack of money should not be an

obstacle to run for political office and their efforts should be

respected by the media, campaign managers and “political experts” with

no political expertise other than taking money from the candidates

that can afford their high fees, the Las Vegas Tribune has

editorialized many times before.

Martines has 39 years of experience in administration, traffic, the

SWAT team, homicide and now robbery, and has chosen to use a more

simple way of publicizing his campaign for the top cop post in the

county race, and is apparently being punished by being ignored and

perhaps discriminated against by the powers that be — the media and

all those controlling the election process — because his options of

using a one-on-one campaign without that well known part of the system

called a campaign manager; and yard signs instead of billboards; and

flyers instead of very expensive newspaper ads, radio commercials and

television spots that also may be paying commission to the political

experts a.k.a campaign managers, who also act as advertising agents

who are entitled to commission on their sales.

The mentality of the newspaper officials, editors and reporters may

open the door for people with lots of money to run for office, even if

they are criminals or just “outside the law” entrepreneurs trying to

make a living.

This same newspaper has reported that Ammaris Harris has an income

(legal or not) of several thousands of dollars a day — maybe more than

some of the “legit candidates” make. Does that mean that they are

going to consider him a legitimate candidate?

Ammaris Harris is an alleged pimp who, according to the experts of the

local media working with law enforcement groups, makes thousands of

dollars “from his girls” daily.

Maybe famous mob guys like Al Capone or Lucky Luciano, if they were

still around or were “reborn,” could also qualify in the media’s eyes

to run for office what with all the money law enforcement and media

groups claim they were making from their “business” in loan sharking,

narcotics, prostitution and all the many other criminal activities

that would make them “good fundraisers.”

Where the money comes from apparently is immaterial as long as they

have that money for advertising, billboards, and radio and television

spots.

Harris is presently in the county jail for unrelated issues, but he

may qualify in the media’s eyes to run for sheriff.

In Clark County if the candidate is not a media protégé, he or she is

not a legit candidate; if the individual is not on the good side of

the media — doesn’t kiss the media’s rear end — he or she is not

invited to have anything to do with the “editorial board” of the

publication. That is the message that the managing editor of the

Greenspun Media Group, Ric Anderson, gave the letter-writer, Michael

Kotchounian.