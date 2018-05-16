Our Choices for Supreme Court

We are five weeks away from the Nevada Primary Election and it is our duty to tell our readers who we think are the best candidates to servethe people of our state for the next four years.

We do not believe in endorsements, however, and for that reason “best choices for candidates” are more like recommendations, suggestions, or what many may see as a bit of influence from our point of view in gaining votes for certain well deserving candidates.

Take, for example, District Court Judge Elissa Caddish, we believe that no other judge in the race for Supreme Court can be compared to Judge Caddish and we are at the front of the line to make it known to the community.

Judge Caddish is fair and honest, and we have always said that all we expect from a judge is to be honest and fair plus being decent enough to give the defendant the respect of letting him or her know why she ruled the way she ruled. That is the way Judge Caddish conducts herself, and we believe that no one is a better fit for the Supreme Court than Judge Elissa Caddish.

No, we have not been fooled by Judge Caddish or by her campaign manager, a marijuana peddler who has no business dirtying any judicial candidate’s name and reputation just because he is married to a judge who profit from a marihuana business, but we are very sure of the qualifications and integrity of Judge Caddish and we cannot ignore those qualifications just because of the person she was more or less forced to hire to run her campaign.

A very wise person once said, “If you cannot beat them, join them,” and after much thinking on the subject, we realized the real meaning of that saying, and we assume that David Thomas, the campaign manager for Judge Elissa Caddish and many other good judges, and who has taken advantage of the hiring process, has realized that meaning as well.

If Judge Elissa Caddish did not hire David Thomas, someone else on the list of candidates would have hired him and the race to victory would have cost her more money for fighting, not the candidate, but David Thomas.

Let’s keep in mind that knowing Dave Thomas’s mean spiritedness, if he did not have a candidate who wanted to hire him or could afford to hire him, he would “hire” someone for free to run against the good candidate because, in this newspaper’s editorial opinion, David Thomas is not in the campaign business to get good judges elected, but to

make money at any cost, even if that’s what he has to do.

The Chief Judge of the Nevada Court of Appeals, Judge Abbi Silver, has been supported by Las Vegas Tribune during her entire judicial career — Eighth Judicial District Court and the Nevada Court of Appeals; one of the reasons that we still support Judge Silver is because she thinks of the community before she thinks of herself.

The only thing she would protect before the community would be her beautiful family, but after that she is a one hundred percent Nevadan and nothing will come between her and our community.

We could not see anyone better than Judge Silver to take the seat vacated by Supreme Court Justice Michael Douglas, who is also considered a friend of this newspaper.

Judge Silver made her name as an aggressive Nevada prosecutor and was appointed to the Municipal Bench by Mayor Oscar Goodman; she worked her way up by her own merits all the way to the Nevada Court of Appeals.

When Judge Silver was up for reelection, the Las Vegas Tribune asked her if she was running for District Court reelection; she told the newspaper that she will not run for reelection because if the Court of Appeals is approved, she will place her name for an appointment; other judges, including one name on the same list today for Supreme Court,

ran for reelection, collected campaign donations and later jumped ship for the newly created Nevada Court of Appeals, leaving supporters and donors hanging.