Slow to attribute credit; really quick to blame

Today many newspapers, writers, bloggers, radio show hosts and television personalities are willing and eager to claim ownership of being the “first one to endorse Trump,” but in reality it is not at all the truth.

Look, for example, at Danny Tarkanian, who claims to have supported the Trump candidacy while his own wife was supporting Carly Fiorina, who was also running for president of the United States. Las Vegas Tribune was indeed the first newspaper to endorse Donald Trump for President; it was Las Vegas Tribune’s building alone that was vandalized by anti-Trump groups, which could not accept the fact that our newspaper supported Donald Trump.

Las Vegas Tribune was the first newspaper that tried to tell our president not to trust James Comey, the former FBI Director who was looking for a way to make extra money by playing both sides of the political game.

If Donald Trump would have fired James Comey — well, let’s not say the word fired — or replaced him with a person of his own choice, it would not have had that much impact or would not have created such a problem with the anti-Trump groups because every new administration brings its own people, its own trusted personnel.

We also have written editorials and columns asking the president not to trust Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, whose cynical look more or less conveys that he is not pleased with the current administration.

We have hundreds of recorded radio shows on the same topic, and hundreds of articles with the same suggestions, or even advice, if you will.

The news that Speaker Ryan is not running for office again may have taken many by surprise, but that would not include those of us at the Las Vegas Tribune; we believe that he is working on something that he will consider the “right thing” for himself alone and no one else, and we have already said why.

When a politician tells his followers that he is going to do something because “it is time to spend more time with the family,” or that he or she “is stepping down because of “health reasons,” we at the Las Vegas Tribune do not believe it at all.

The stakes are too high to have “the family” interrupt it at this

point of their political career; and today, we, at the Las Vegas

Tribune, want to be up front with another first that many will call crazy, but it is not the famous Crazy Horse Cabaret.

It amazes us how the political machine treats the constituents of this great nation as children, or even sometimes as ignorant peons who can be taken for granted.

Paul Ryan’s lifelong dream has been to become president and he cannot be blamed for that; we might all enjoy being called Mr. (or Madam) President, and Paul Ryan is no exception.

Paul Ryan is stepping down because he is looking at that near future possibility when he can be called Mr. President. He believed he could have taken it easy for four years as Vice President under Mitt Romney — even though we all knew that Mitt Romney was not presidential material — and he would have been “in” as vice president and in easy line to later become President Elect.

Paul Ryan has his eyes on the presidency because it is a very logical thing for him to do after so many years of striving to a higher political position. Perhaps he believes it’s time for him to put his own ideas into action.

That is our prediction, and we are going to prove ourselves right again; but if we do not want to make the mistake of being right again, we will also predict that Mike Pence will be Vice President again.

During that Billy Bush infamous recorded conversation with candidate Donald Trump, inside a campaign bus, while the mainstream media started having fun with the recorded conversation, Vice President Pence disappeared from everywhere and did not come back until he was

sure that the recorded evidence did not damage Trump’s support of the Republican vote.

We believe that this editorial will make history some day; it may not be this week or next week, but it will resound like firecrackers on a Fourth of July when the retired Wisconsin senator announces his campaign for president in 2019, just a few months from today.

We believe that Donald Trump should have been a little more careful in his appointments; that would have made his life and his presidency a little more smooth and peaceful.

He should have been alerted to the fact that Robert Mueller is a close friend of James Comey, and he should have made sure that he, Comey, would not be the person directing the investigation and leading any investigation.

No need to look back, however; now let’s try to salvage what we can and make sure that our president is able to finish the job he was elected to do.

