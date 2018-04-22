What is wrong with people nowadays? They become well known from one day to the next, and then they think their opinion is the most important thing the world needs to hear and that they are going to change everything and/or everyone.

Before any of those people who adore blasting me, criticizing me, and finding more things to complain about regarding me, start up again, I have to make the disclaimer that I am very well aware that this week’s comments are almost two weeks old, but I have the excuse that I was in the hospital suffering from a heart attack; nevertheless the subject of this column is written in present tense as if it all happened just yesterday.

Criticizing First Lady Melania Trump because of her accent is the most ridiculous comment I have heard about since she is the most beautiful, most elegant and perhaps most educated First Lady the nation has had in a very long time.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made fun of first lady Melania Trump’s appearance at the White House Easter Egg Roll. Included in the jokes was a quip about her accent, something some on social media found offensive.

It was offensive, but was also disrespectful and a low blow by JimmyKimmel since he became almost human after he left (without graduating from) Clark High School.

I have never seen Jimmy Kimmel before in my life and have never seen his late night show, but I came to like him a little because I learned that he attended Clark High School, and I am kind of sentimental aboutthat, even if I don’t remember why Clark has been in my heart since it opened in the late ‘60s; maybe I dated someone who graduated from Clark. Who knows, but now I don’t care and don’t like Jimmy Kimmel

anymore.

I never heard anyone making fun of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who no one can even understand, after he became well known because he married into the Kennedy family — the alleged royal family of the United States of America.

I would like Jimmy Kimmel to tell me when we last had a First Lady so beautiful, so elegant, and who speaks seven languages, because I am too old and do not remember any one so far; beside how many languages do you, Jimmy Kimmel, speak, with or without an accent?

I never heard anyone making fun of Zsa Zsa Gabor’s accent, or her sister Eva Gabor, from the Green Acres television show, while admiring their overall beauty, which obviously included their voluptuous body frames.

Maybe, only maybe — after all, I also speak with an accent — Jimmy Kimmel is too busy criticizing people’s accents to notice their beautiful face or figure, to say nothing of being tuned in to their intelligence and multi-lingual abilities.

No matter what the Trump family does or says, the liberal entertainers of the Obama era and the wannabe socialist media will find reasons for complaining, criticizing, and attacking the First Family of our nation, and ways to bring it all to the attention of the public.

Remember the high heels episode during a hurricane trip? No one could assume that the First Lady would be clever enough to have a change of clothes to be able to look different at the end of their destination?

Oh, I forget — Air Force One may not have a bathroom or a private area where the first family could refresh themselves or change clothes before landing at wherever destination was on their agenda.

When are these communistic anti-Trumpists going to make good their promises that “If Trump wins, I will move to another country”? It is about time for them to make good that promise and let the First Family alone.

I think that the Las Vegas Tribune newspaper was the only outlet that criticized the former First Lady for spending millions on taking her family, her family’s family and a friend to Spain at an astronomical price — paid for by the taxpayers of this nation — but that apparently was OK because it was the Obama family and the Obama’s could do no wrong.

Jimmy Kimmel needs to start working on his lines, on his jokes and on his repertoire because soon no one is going to be available to see the reruns of his boring shows.

Someone asked me right after I got out of the hospital why such an anti-corruption person like myself can support President Donald Trump, but the person who asked that question did not give me the opportunity to reply — and that is because he or she was not interested in hearing what I had to say about why I support Donald Trump.

I support President Trump because I believe he has the best interests of this nation at heart and because I think he is doing some of what he plans to do, the right way. Of course there are a few things that he could do better, but he may not be as superhuman as we’d like to think he is, and he may make some mistakes.

Almost every campaign promise he made he is trying to accomplish — in between fighting the liberal media, the socialist politicians and the two-faced Republicans who have all teamed up with the rest of the anti-Trump groups to make our president’s job difficult to accomplish.

But what do I know? After all, I speak with an accent, and if it were not for my “best editor on earth,” I would even write with an accent.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.