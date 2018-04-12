By Rolando Larraz

It was over a decade ago when I was admitted to Valley Hospital, one of the oldest hospitals in our city; back then everything, including Valley Hospital, was old — so old that on the door of every patient’s room was a sign reminding visitors not to smoke in the room.

Everyone asked me the same question about my choice of hospital, and I repeated the same thing to everyone who came to see me: the hospital may be old, but the service is number one and the quality of professionalism by nurses and floor personal surpasses all.

Last week, over a decade after the above episode, the same thing happened to me and a friend and a family member “kidnapped” me and “dumped my body” at the urgent care facility at Rancho and Charleston.

A very nice doctor (I might still have been under the effects of the medication for me to state that he was “a very nice doctor”) welcomed me to the facility before rushing me to a hospital.

When the urgent care doctor asked me what hospital I would like to go to, I did not hesitate. I asked for The emergency room personnel at Valley Hospital were OK for my

anti-doctor standards, and I was shortly thereafter admitted to the hospital with heart failure.

I guess I was sicker than I’d like to admit, regardless of my

antagonistic feelings toward doctors, because I did not make any efforts to avoid “checking in” at the Valley “resort.”

Inside the emergency room the treatment was as good as can be expected for an emergency facility, but the personnel were as professional and compassionate as they could be.

While I have heard that waiting at the emergency room could seem to last forever before the hospital could find a bed and a room for a patient, I had only to wait a short thirty minutes before I was transported to my “suit,” even without a prior reservation.

Those who know me know that I always tell the truth; even when I lie, I tell the truth, so I am not going to start lying now; so in all honesty, I don’t remember in what order the personnel were assigned to my room, but all I do know is that from Matthew (Matt) to Jasmine, to Megan, to Silvia — the lady who works the same shift as Matt and who even, in the middle of the night, was always asking me what I need, what she could do for me, and would even sneak me a little ice cream so I could go to sleep — were all fantastic, wonderful, the best, and for all that I am grateful to all of them.

For a person like me who does not believe in or even like doctors, I was very pleased with the nurses and non-doctor personnel at Valley Hospital, and I am glad and grateful to all those hard-working people who are dedicated to making our life better than before we ever met.

It’s not that I cannot handle the arrogant attitude of some doctors; it is just that the more I see how they think, the more I dislike them.

When I went to urgent care, the “nice doctor” there asked me if I had ever been diagnosed with some particular illness, and when I said no, he corrected me by saying that my doctor had diagnosed me with that illness two years ago.

Well, I don’t know why doctors nowadays waste their time diagnosing anyone if they never notify the patient of the results of their stupid diagnosis!

They prescribe this test or that test, and then they do not take the time to show a little respect by explaining the results of the test/s, probably because they assume that their patients are too stupid to understand whatever explanation they may want to give them.

I know that I have been through this before, but nevertheless I am going to repeat myself: the modern doctors in today’s world are very simple; they know that they can make you get an appointment, and they ven have the audacity to ask the patient to be a few minutes early to “fill out the paperwork”; then when one is there fifteen minutes early to do the paperwork, the receptionist rushes the patient into an

air-conditioned closed room with several ugly pictures of various conditions that can scare the hell out of anyone, and then the slmighty doctor walks in like he is doing you a favor just by his being there, but doesn’t stay long enough for you to feel he really knows what’s wrong with you.

But in all fairness, it is not always the doctor’s fault; sometimes it is the insurance companies or the medical centers that mandate the doctors only spend fifteen minutes with each patient.

And not all doctors are the same; I am lucky to have a specialist that I enjoy visiting and I feel comfortable seeing him, even if it is only twice a year. He is the only doctor I know who makes house calls when one of his patients dies. When my brother died, he was humble enough to show up at my family home and took the time to comfort all of us

for our loss. I was shocked, and of course very grateful; he is my favorite doctor now, and I am also lucky enough that his political ideas are very close to mine. Yet as is my policy with any office-holders, if I don’t mention his name, it’s because I don’t want to hurt him in any way.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column

appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.

