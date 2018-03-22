Around the R J C I am a pest
It has been a week of pleasant surprises during my rounds at the Regional Justice Center with a blast from the past when I saw the Honorable Nancy Oesterle presiding again while substituting for Judge Ann Zimmerman, to a five-minute visit with Audrey, the right hand person for District Attorney Steve Wolfson, all in one day.
Judge Oesterle became the first female ever appointed to the court in its 89-year history when she was appointed to the bench in 1990 and Inever forget how I met the judge during her first race for Department 6 after being appointed to that position.
I was invited to a campaign fundraising by attorney Michael Schaffer, who, at the time, was also running for judge; the fundraising was for Judge Nancy Oesterle and Mike introduced me to her, telling me that “she is a great lady,” “she is a dynamic judge,” and many more wonderful things about this beautiful young blonde lady that looks
more like she’s coming out of a fashion magazine than a judge’s chamber.
The first time I had a chance to say a word — and those who know Michael Schaffer know how much he talks and how difficult it is to say a word — I asked Judge Oesterle who was challenging her, and she said “Michael Schaffer,” the same man who was telling me how wonderful, professional, fair and many other good things about her.
Of course the popular and well-liked Nancy Oesterle won the election and became famous for being the first female judge in Clark County.
We have maintained a cordial, but very sincere relationship since then because I am a sucker for good judges and I could mention a few, like the two partners in crime, but I don’t because I don’t want to damage their reputation by saying that in my humble opinion this judge or that judge is a good judge; I am very well aware that around the Regional Justice Center I am a pest and getting a compliment from me could damage the reputation of any judge with the exception of those who don’t give a damn because they are already retired and do not have to raise campaign money to be reelected.
A little more or less with me and of course the Las Vegas Tribune, I write what I like to write because I don’t have an advertiser who tells me who or what I can write about.
The main effort I make when I sit at my typewriter (yes, I still do have a typewriter, even along with my computer) is to make sure that I am truthful with my notes and that I can say what I think, as I always do.
I believe in the First Amendment and I allow most people to express their opinion as long as it is an educated and responsible opinion, and I expect people to do the same for me, by allowing me to write and express my opinion freely in the same newspaper in which they may have expressed theirs, and which I paid, maintained, and supported with my own money to be able to allow them to have a voice.
We are a nonprofit newspaper because our paid advertising is scant, and we don’t make money due to the fact that high power politicians do not allow their supporters to advertise in our newspaper, because campaign managers tell the few followers they may have that “No one reads the Las Vegas Tribune,” despite the fact that every week we have many calls from people that like us or hate us.
We are not a non-profit (501c) because no one donates to this newspaper.
I would not be able to live with myself if I was not allowed to write whatever I wanted to write in my own opinion. It would be despicable if a $400,000 donor made a mistake and I would not be able to write my own point of view. Or if some donor wanted to make a much smaller donation such as $5,000, but who would only take that money from a
client in the county jail who insists that he is innocent (and is),
yet is told that he should just “plead guilty and get it over with,” without any remorse, I don’t want his money.
Leave me broke, but leave me free, leave me the option to express my opinion or my feelings as bad or as wrong as they might be.
I am glad I am able to sit in front of my IBM typewriter and put my thoughts on a piece of white paper that later, one or two people (if that many) are able to read and edit whatever I wrote.
I can go home and put my big head on my pillow (no pun intended) and be able to rest all night without having any remorse for my actions that day.
Every morning when I get up I look at the skies from my balcony and say good morning to the Lord, thanking Him for allowing me to live in this wonderful nation and asking for His Blessings.
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.
* * * * *
Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
