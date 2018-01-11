How can you sleep at night knowing what you have done.
It is not a secret that I have never been too fond of the office of the Public Defender, or the office of the Special Public Defender; I have always measured them both — Public Defender and the Special Public Defender — as equal to the District Attorney’s Office, perhaps erroneously, but because their payroll checks come from the same place and are signed by the same person.
I have seen two brave Public Defenders fighting for their clients and that was a surprise to me because the “I don’t care” or the “I don’t give a damn” attitude of the head of the Public Defender’s office, Phil Kohn, seems to be very contagious.
When former Las Vegas Police Officer Ronald Mortensen told me that the state had assigned Special Public Defender David Schieck to his case and that he has “good feelings about him,” I did not hesitate to give Mr. Schieck the benefit of the doubt; after all, he was THE Special Public Defender; but after several years of no changes in Mortensen’s case, I realized he was no different than any other public servant in the Nevada legal system.
I believe David Schieck is now retired, but he was called to testify once in the case of Kirstin Lobato, and I don’t know if I was shocked, but I was stoned with his testimony on how inept and cynical he was during the Lobato case and wonder if he was as bad in the defense of Ronald Mortensen.
There is a great similarity in the cases of Kirstin Lobato and former METRO officer Ronald Mortensen; they both have maintained their innocence from day one, and while the nature of both of their sentences was manufactured for two completely different reasons, they both, in my humble opinion, are not guilty of the crime they have been charged with.
Today I am emphatically concentrating on Special Public Defender David Schieck, and not only on his lousy defense of Kirstin Lobato and how he followed orders from some unknown person to destroy her case, but also how he destroyed the past 15 plus years of that young woman’s
life.
I was in the courtroom of Judge Stephanie Miley when David Schieck was called to testify and the cynical face and expression of the former Special Public Defender made me sick.
Many times I heard people asking, “How can you sleep at night knowing that you have destroyed someone’s life?” and that day I was asking myself the same question.
I am the victim of a group of corrupt policemen (I cannot in good faith call them ‘officers’), but my resentment of those particular officers does not interfere with my job, and I see and recognize lots of good police officers on the streets of Las Vegas, and I even thank them for their service.
But — and there is always that “but”— there is nothing I despise more than a corrupt policeman; a policeman who hides behind his badge and his gun to call himself a man; a policeman who pretends to be a good hard-working protector of the community only to later be unmasked as a criminal with a badge and a gun.
It has been my philosophy that I would rather do business with a criminal than with a “good, honorable policeman,” because with a criminal I expect criminal actions, but with a so-called “honorable” individual, he or she could take me by surprise with their unexpected criminal actions.
I remember many times telling Ronald Mortensen how sad his lawyer always looks, like he was in pain of some sort, and now I can understand his pain was nothing more than shame.
It is obvious that Special Public Defender David Schieck conspired with Judge Valorie Vega and then-prosecutor-now-judge, William “Bill” Kephart, and prosecutor DiGiacomo to destroy the life of Kirstin Lobato for the last sixteen years, and I wonder how many more lives he has destroyed, just to be on the good side of the wrong people.
All those people who took it upon themselves to destroy the life of Kirstin Lobato, and perhaps many others, should be charged with the crime of conspiracy.
Wikipedia refers to the act of conspiracy as “The act of two or more persons, called conspirators, working secretly to obtain some goal, usually understood with negative connotations.”
And if we were living in a real world or in a perfect world, former Judge Valorie Vega, Judge William Bill Kephart, prosecutor DiGiacomo, David Schieck, former Clark County District Attorney David Roger, and any other person involved in destroying the life of Kirstin Lobato or any other person unjustifiably crucified by the legal system, would be
prosecuted and, if found guilty, sentenced to the max at hard labor for a long time.
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.
* * * * *
Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
