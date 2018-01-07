“We must learn to live together…”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is approaching on the 16th of this month. I am hoping that the organizers of Black Lives Matter remember that Dr. King never wanted violence among us.

During the less than 14 years of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s leadership of the modern American Civil Rights Movement, from December 1955 until April 4, 1968, African-Americans achieved more genuine progress toward racial equality in America than the previous 350 years had produced. Dr. King is widely regarded as America’s preeminent advocate of nonviolence and one of the greatest nonviolent leaders in world history.

Drawing inspiration from both his Christian faith and the peaceful teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. King led a nonviolent movement in the late 1950s and ‘60s to achieve legal equality for African-Americans in the United States. While others were advocating for freedom by “any means necessary,” including violence, Martin Luther King, Jr. used the power of words and acts of nonviolent resistance, such as protests, grassroots organizing, and civil disobedience to achieve seemingly impossible goals. He went on to lead similar campaigns against poverty and international conflict, always maintaining fidelity to his principles that men and women everywhere, regardless of color or creed, are equal members of the human family.

Rebecca Ferguson, a British Singer, was invited to sing at the Inauguration of President Donald Trump, but she said she’d only perform if she could sing “Strange Fruit,” a protest song, which describes the lynching of African-Americans early last century.

She later declined the invitation, which I believe was a good thing. Anybody who has read the lyrics of “Strange Fruit” and had never bothered to learn about the legend of Martin Luther King, Jr. — and that includes Rebecca Ferguson —does not know how to fix the problem, but only how to perpetuate it. Dr. King wanted to see us united without violence.

The lyrics of “Strange Fruit” come from somewhere around 1939, and are totally disgusting.

Rebecca Ferguson needs to comprehend the words of Martin Luther King when he said: “Violence as a way of achieving racial justice is both impractical and immoral. I am not unmindful of the fact that violence often brings momentary results.”

You cannot fight racism with racism; you cannot fight violence with violence; you cannot fight discrimination with discrimination; you cannot fight hate with hate, and this is the reason Martin Luther King said: “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”

For many years blacks and whites have been getting along as brothers and sisters; then all of a sudden, President Obama came up with new ideas to instigate us to hate each other.

Contrary to what Dr. King said when he called Black Americans African-Americans (and this is my own opinion), there is no such thing as African-Americans, black Americans, or white Americans. The only African-American here is Barack Obama (an African father and an American mother). The rest of us are just brothers and sisters, just plain Americans.

If Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. raises his head from his grave and sees us so divided because of the actions of one activist hoping to see us all divided, he will turn around in his grave in tears because it was not the dream he once had.

Martin Luther King, Jr. had a dream, and we all have the same dream that we continue to be brothers and sisters, without violence, without crime, without murder, regardless of the color of our skin.

As Martin Luther King, Jr. said: “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”

Perly Viasmensky is the General Manager of the Las Vegas Tribune. She writes Va weekly column in this newspaper. To contact Perly Viasmensky email her at pviasmensky@lasvegas tribune.com.

