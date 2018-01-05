I would love to have someone tell me why.
I wish someone could tell me why all of a sudden that our former perfectly fine way of writing or saying the date, in this country — month first, day of the month second — is not suitable for everyone any more. I wish someone could explain it to me.
Way back when I was in first grade, I learned that when writing a letter or any other paperwork where the date needed to be written, the month comes first, then the day, and then the year.
Since the shooting on October 1 at the MGM property, I keep hearing some members of the media, some county and city officials and some of their followers referring to the tragic incident as 1 October, and I wonder why; I would love to have someone tell me why, all of a sudden, we have that grammatical change.
Way back when I was in first grade, I learned that when writing a letter or any other paperwork where the date needed to be written, the month comes first, then the day, and then the year.
Since the shooting on October 1 at the MGM property, I keep hearing some members of the media, some county and city officials and some of their followers referring to the tragic incident as 1 October, and I wonder why; I would love to have someone tell me why, all of a sudden, we have that grammatical change.
After the October 1 shooting and after hearing over and over the change as I mentioned above, I started paying attention and I see that every letter I receive still starts with the month, then the day, and then the year.
A press release from the county from a man named Howard Stutz dated December 15, 2017 (exactly in that order and yet the Press Release reads as follows: “Las Vegas Victims’ Fund Releases Final Protocol For Distribution Of Funds To 1 October Victims.”
I was under the impression that I know everyone in the communication office of the county, but I guess I was wrong because I never heard of this Howard Stutz guy, unless he is the same man who writes a business column for the daily newspaper who is married to former District Court
Judge Valorie Vega who retired after conspiring with former
prosecutors, now District Court Judge Bill Kephart, and former Clark County District Attorney David Roger, crucifying Kirstin Lobato for a crime she did not commit.
Maybe this Howard Stutz can see to it to explain to me how, all of a sudden, why October 1 becomes 1 October. What is the significance of the change so I can learn; after all, there is always time to learn — even for an old man like yours truly. And the head honcho at the communications department of Clark County can tell us members of the media that Howard Stutz is the newest staff addition in the communications department.
Perhaps, the Communication Director, Erick Papa, wants to keep the appointment of Stutz confidential so he does not have to prove me right when I told him that every move the government ever makes is with a purpose and to help “one of them” in the clique.
If Howard Stutz was brought to Erick Papa’s staff because they all worked together at one time in the past, it is okay, but if he was brought to the County because he is married to a former judge, that is not okay.
I hope Erick Papa gives me the respect that I believe I deserve and answers my question to appease my inquiring mind.
As I have stated before, the job of the Public Information Office is to keep the media away from the elected or appointed officials and that is why they get paid; but a little hypocrisy would not hurt that much — after all, we all know their job is not to keep the public informed, but to keep the elected or appointed officials secluded and protected from the very people who elected them.
I would like to know, if in reality former Judge Vega’s husband is now part of the Communications Department of Clark County, if his job was posted, if it was put out for a bid, and if other people were interviewed for the job that the former Judge Vega’s husband applied for, even if all the people involved were well aware that the interviews, the posting or the bidding were all a formality to fool everyone.
The LVVF, which currently stands at more than $22 million, includes money raised through the GoFundMe account created by Clark County Commission Chairman Steve Sisolak and Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, and funds contributed to the Direct Impact Fund, the National Compassion Fund and other accounts. Nielsen said the
Committee will continue to seek donations well into next year, but encouraged everyone to contribute prior to the end of January. The Las Vegas Victims’ Fund (“LVVF”) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit corporation and contributions to the LVVF are tax deductible.
It is as I have always said: In the country of Las Vegas, it is not
who you know but who knows you; it is not how long you have lived here, but how much you are willing and likely to bend, and how muchyou are willing to bow.
For the record, I am not interested in that type of job; in fact I
don’t know if I could ever mold myself to work in that type of
environment — punching in and out, thirty minutes for lunch, forced to laugh at my boss’s stupid jokes and agree with him or her all the time. I know I am not a yes man or anyone’s puppet, and could never be.
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.
Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
