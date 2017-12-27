I will never defend Senator DeanHeller

I have always believed that there is no holiday without a sad note and I would like to take the sad notice of the sad news first.

It is always sad to learn of the loss of a friend or the loss of a relative of a friend, but I have to assume that losing a loved one, a close relative, during such a notable holiday as Christmas has to be doubly painful.

It’s always painful to lose one’s mother — I know because I went through that already, as well as losing my dear grandmother, and more recently, my brother; I guess there are not that many left in our family.

That is the case now with my friend and former co-host of our radio show, Bob Becket, when his wife’s Mom passed away just a few days ago.

I know firsthand how close the Becket family is and how tight they get when there is an issue in their household, so I can only imagine how it must be when someone as dear as a mother, a grandmother, and of course, even a mother-in-law passes away.

I want to send my deepest sympathy to the Becket family and I pray for them to be strong enough to accept the Lord’s decision to call one of their family members to His side.

Las Vegas Tribune, Radio Tribune and the entire staff of both the newspaper and the radio station are praying for the Becket family.

* * * * *

I also want to send a strong message of love to attorney Ellen

Bezian who is recuperating from a fast and emergency surgery operation at the UCLA Hospital; I understand if it was not for the fast move from attorney Randy Milley it all could have had a tragic ending. One never knows who will be there to save a life.

I’d like to thank Randy Milley, on behalf of Attorney John Watkins, who shares offices with Ellen, and all those who have had the opportunity of knowing her, and being there for her, for saving her life.

* * * * *

I was invited last Saturday to the Christmas dinner at Mail By Renee mail store and I had the opportunity to say hello to Blanca Gonzalez and my favorite Mexican — besides the artist John Pacheco — the one and only Al Salina, who claims he has never eaten such delicious food before; he proved it by having three servings.

I hope that the old lady councilwoman from Ward One reads this so she can learn that I am not a racist, as she publicly called me on an open mike during a city council meeting last Oct. 4th of this year.

Calling an innocent person a racist nowadays is like accusing someone of sexual misconduct, domestic violence or any other unacceptable behavior; it is easy to do, and can sometimes be done just to hurt someone who the other person cannot hurt.

Agreeing or disagreeing with someone does not necessarily make one a racist; I have criticized many of my fellow Cubans before and I am sure I will criticize more of them in the future, but that does not mean I am racist against my own people — or any one else for that matter — and it is not personal.

My history in this community speaks for me; I have been a defender of the Latino community, whatever nationality they may be, when it needs to be defended and have criticized them whenever they needed to be put in their place.

I am one who does not have two faces — only one ugly one, but all my own, and I don’t have a fake bone in my body; I either like the person or I don’t like the person; sometime those who I like hurt my feelings, but this is the profession I have chosen and I have no reasons to have my feelings hurt.

I will never defend a man like Ruben Kihuen, not because he is Mexican, but because he is too ungrateful for my own standards; I will never defend Senator Dean Helle r, even though he is American, but because he is an American who went to Cuba to bow before a man that has caused mourning to my beautiful country and many families within.