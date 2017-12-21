I don’t like Ruben Kihuen
I am known for being something of a medical doctor and anti-medical establishment person because I don’t trust doctors, and now I am wondering if I am right or wrong because I try to listen to everyone, and sometimes the information I get is not what I want to read or hear.
Let me explain myself a little better and maybe someone who reads this column can bring some light to my medical ignorance.
In the morning when I get up, right after my exercise, I drink a glass of Super Beets and take my vitamins; then I take a shower and shave, and I take two spoons of coconut oil; everyone thinks coconut oil is good for the body, even my good doctor thinks it is good for the body.
Then what seems to be the problem, you may ask. Well, I read somewhere that coconut oil can be a reason for Alzheimer disease and that freaked me out because at my age people routinely forget things, and if on top of that I could be getting Alzheimer’s, I could be in for a lot of trouble.
So if anyone who likes me knows how truthful this is and could let me know, I would appreciate it very much. I am only asking people that like me because those who don’t like me might lie and tell me the opposite so I can become a victim of Alzheimer’s and I don’t want to give my enemies that pleasure.
And now I am going to touch on a subject that has been in my head for several weeks lately and that is the Congressman Ruben Kihuen situation. I have been trying to stay away from that subject for many reasons, one of which is that I don’t like Ruben Kihuen. I am going to explain why and why I am touching on it now.
It has always been my belief that Las Vegas is a city where friendship happens between people only when those involved are in good shape socially and financially, and are both popular and politically correct — especially in the opinion of the liberal media — and believe they
are the best at what they do and never do a thing wrong.
I am glad that does not apply to me; I am a friend in the good and the bad times and my record speaks for itself. I may not go to many parties, but when someone I know is in trouble or has an illness or a death in the family, I will be there for them unconditionally.
Why am I writing about this now when I am writing about Ruben Kihuen, you may wonder — and you will now know. This is the story as I can remember it, even if it has been a long time.
Before Congressman Kihuen became a puppet of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid, he worked hand in hand with another Reid puppet, former Clark County Commission Chairman Dario Herrera, and in my humble opinion most of the political experience Kihuen now has he learned from his mentor, Dario Herrera.
Today, as it happened to Herrera a few years back, Ruben Kihuen is in the middle of a political scandal and torment, and most of his supporters, his “friends” and anyone else that used to brag about “knowing Ruben well” are long gone; Nancy Pelosi and many others so-called political important people are asking Kihuen to resign.
Locally, the Cuban Socialist female — yes, “friend” of Harry Reid, Ivanna Cancela, and the political Reid gang, like Jackie Rosen and others, are running away from Kihuen, and I have not heard a word about the Democrat-Republican-Democrat again president of the Hispanic In Politic, Fernando Romero.
One day, a few years back, I met at a Red Robin restaurant on Decatur and Sahara with then state candidate for the Assembly, Ruben Kihuen; I, as always, was punctual (I don’t like to be late) and when Ruben Kihuen arrived, I froze because I was seeing Dario Herrera all over again, but Dario was out of town and could not be there; so when
Kihuen approached the table I joked with him by mentioning how much he looked like his mentor.
I was shocked when Ruben stopped me and told me not to mention Dario Herrera around him any more because it could be damaging to his political career. He walks like Dario, he looks like Dario and talks like Dario, but he does not want to be associated with Dario.
Isn’t that what is happening to Ruben Kihuen right now? The same people that used to brag that they have Ruben’s cell phone and that they are personal friends of the political new riser in the Democrat Party controlled by Harry Reid, are backing away from him now.
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column. Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
