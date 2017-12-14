Megyn Kelly is a symbol of bad luck; everywhere she goes is trouble.

Before I start my weekly column I would like to acknowledge the beautiful Christmas card wishing me and my family the best from Judge and Mrs. Arthur Ritchie; this year as with other previous Christmases, the Ritchies are among the first cards I have received, topped only by Judge Bert Brown and family.

I also want to acknowledge the Christmas card and the wonderful gift from my Editor, Maramis Choufani, who, despite being on a partial Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s vacation in Texas, still remembers me and is still turning my broken English into a real and understandable language.

And now, back to reality — and the same pain in the neck that a few people think I am because they do not agree with my point of view (no pun intended) of respecting our flag and being a proud resident of this great nation.

So the former bleached blonde of Fox News and now with NBC Network, Megyn Kelly, who since the first day she arrived at her new job has been trying to take the place of the twenty-year veteran of the organization, Matt Lauer, is now again attacking President Trump for behavior that happened several years ago.

The bad feeling of Megyn Kelly toward President Trump goes back to last year during the primary Republican campaign when then candidate Trump put the blonde who believes she is God’s gift to the world in her place.

Now perhaps because the Democrats and the liberal news are upset with the president’s support of Judge Roy Moore days before the special election, out of the blue come four women alleging sexual misconduct by the president way before he was elected.

It seems like Megyn Kelly is a symbol of bad luck; everywhere she goes there is trouble — it seems like she brings bad luck. Kelly was part of the Bill O’Reilley team on Fox News until she decided to start a war with the man who gave her her first opportunity on Fox.

Then Kelly began to fight with Sean Hannity, and later with everyone else that would step in her way because, I assume, she was under the false impression that she is the new Godmother of the national television news, regardless of lack of talent.

Of course all these people who are less experienced and less talented than me are making millions while I am still counting my pennies because I do not see Megyn Kelly’s talent and I don’t see how she can be worth twenty million a year; but apparently she is and I am not because I am nowhere near being an unattractive and arrogant bleached blonde with a very irritating voice.

But even with her obvious lack of talent, she was working her way up to replace the NBC star of the Today Show, Matt Lauer, and now I wonder if she is behind those women who have come forward claiming Matt Lauer’s sexual misconduct.

I have never met Matt Lauer; I have never exchanged one word with the star of NBC’s Today Show, yet I had the same feeling today after learning about the charges of sexual misconduct levied against him that I had years ago when two innocent people were accused of killing Ted Binion. Everyone was writing that Ted Binion was killed by his girlfriend and her alleged behind-the-scenes boyfriend, yet I, personally, and the Las Vegas Tribune were the only ones seeing the other side of the charges, and we wrote about it weekly, that there was at least the possibility that they did not murder the casino mogul.

The first day of the trial I wrote that “after seeing all the players in the case, I am almost sure that they did not commit the murder they were charged with” — and I was right.

Today, I have the feeling that Megyn Kelly’s hands are behind the Matt Lauer sexual misconduct conspiracy because she wants to take his place on the Today Show, without realizing that the show’s shoes are too big for her to fill.

Every time I see older men getting infatuated with women they find too attractive to resist, I give thanks to the Lord that I never in my life had allowed a female beauty to control my mind or my rationality; I have never been that weak.

As I have stated before, we need a statute of limitations for sexual charges, either sexual misconduct or any other charge of sexual impropriety, and “old, yet recently brought up charges” should not be given the same credibility as recent more provable ones.

This is a matter of common sense; why wait forty years or even five years to come forward with charges as serious as sex charges on any level? Women need to put aside such material reasons like not wanting to lose their job, the man is too powerful, she needs the money, or she is afraid of retaliation later on, and bring the charges at the time, if she was really that offended. Waiting so long to report that

offense does at least two things: it makes the woman look like she’s after something other than justice, and it jeopardizes hercredibility.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

* * * * *

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.