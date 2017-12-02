Sexual harassment issue is a two-way street
We have all heard of committees, planning, meetings and now a new word, training, to teach elected officials how to deal with harassment, sexual or otherwise.
Are you serious? Are you kidding me? Half of these Senators and Congressmen are senior citizens and should be in a home and now the establishment wants to train these grandpas not to harass their subordinates, assistants, secretaries or whatever other fancy names they want to give to those working under them.
I have said it before and I am saying it again: the sexual harassment issue is a two-way street, the boss tries and the “recipient employee” needs to put the boss in his place at the risk of losing her/his job (remember, nowadays it is not strictly a male boss/female underling theme; boys and girls can be harassed equally, and being gay protects no one, and may even encourage sexual advances).
I have said it before and I say it again, since Harvey Weinstein’s reputation was the best known secret in the industry, why would anyone share a hotel room with him that had only ONE bed?
Why would anyone meet with him in a hotel room when almost every hotel these privileged spoiled people stay in have bars, lounges, restaurants and coffee shops on the first floor.
On November 16th this newspaper’s editorial pointed out that “It isunderstandable that younger people may be afraid to bring accusations against powerful people when they are not sure if they are going to be believed, but if anyone is civic-minded enough to come forward when an illicit behavior is obvious and well known, even if it will likely not be believed, that is what is known in the legal community as “putting
it on the record.” Then when the second person does the same and the third follows, the pattern gives the authorities something to work with.
I believe that a job, a career, a screen test or an audition cannot be more important than one’s self respect; if a person, female or male, thinks he/she has been, or has actually been, a victim of wrongdoing by a person in a superior capacity they need to speak up. If that person has talent, knowledge, experience or the capacity to do the job for which they applied, they can be hired somewhere else.
I look at it this way — if the company that a person applies to has the applicant’s so-called “dream job,” yet has people in supervisory positions who cannot respect the person applying for the job or even respect the reputation of the place they are working for, the place may not be such a “dream place” to work for after all. If the management cannot see the faults of those they hire to represent their company, what does that say about the company?
I know we are living in an era where we are walking on thin ice; in the old days we were able to comment on how a female employee looked (“You look especially nice today, Ms.Jones”), and we were able to send flowers to a secretary on her birthday; but that is no longer the case because it can be constructed as a sexual gesture, and later on be seen as sexual harassment.
We cannot even go back to the primitive era of taking the spouse by the ponytail and bringing her home because that is called “domestic violence” and one can be subject to an arrest.
Seeing the panorama as it is now one wonders if all this is a “gay conspiracy” to create an atmosphere to keep men and women away from each other and create more opportunities for men to bond with each other.
Being nice to a woman, looking a woman directly in her eyes,
complimenting her on her dress, her hair or how beautiful she looks in general could equivalate to sufficient reasons to be charged with some type of crime.
I am a very old-fashioned person; I like to open the car door for a woman, I like to pull the chair out when she is going to sit down, and stand up if she needs to go to the ladies room and when she come back; and I would even have placed the napkin on her lap, but obviously, I would no longer dare to do that.
It is very scary for a single unattached man, or even a man in a
relationship, and sometimes even a married man, to try to be a gentleman nowadays because anything one does can be dangerous to a man’s health or even his freedom.
I am glad that the ladies I know — such as certain judges, bank
officers or even customer service reps or hostesses at the restaurants I frequent, such as the Golden Nugget or Esmeralda’s Restaurant, where I have lunch — kiss me when I come in; and my beautiful landlady, who
knows me and is not threatened by my friendly and sincere compliments.
They all know I am harmless and do not mean any disrespect when I comment on their appearance.
I believe that we are living in a very dangerous era and it is very risky to be a man with old-fashioned ideas or customs; that is why every day when I leave my house I pray to the Lord to protect me and save me from any indiscretion that could embarrass me or cause any woman to view me other than as I really am.
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.
Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email himat: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.
