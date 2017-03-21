The 27th Annual Las Vegas Heart Ball Saturday, March 25, 2017 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Las Vegas Heart Ball is the major event of the American Heart and Stroke Association designed to bring awareness and benefit to children’s heart and stroke research, public education, and community programs. The focus of this year’s Heart Ball is on pediatric stroke. Seventy-five cents of every dollar raised stays in Southern Nevada to fund life-saving research and implementing programs that directly support the mission of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association.

Corporate and medical sponsors, physicians, community leaders and survivors affected by heart disease and stroke will be in attendance. It promises to be an engaging evening of fun and passion bringing community and philanthropic leaders together.

Chair and Presenting Sponsor of the 2017 Heart Ball is Tricia Estey, Restaurateur. The Honoree Family is the Tarkanian Family.

Other local sponsors include: Cirque Du Soleil, EHB Companies, Kalb Industries of Nevada, Heart Center at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center, BDO, Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican, Everi, Executive Las Vegas, HealthCare Partners, The Investment Counsel Company and MRG Marketing & Management, Inc. Media sponsors include The Las Vegas Review-Journal, iHeartMedia Group and Greenspun Media Group.

The attire for the Heart Ball is Mardi Gras-themed black-tie.

2017 Heart Ball Dinner Entertainment — The Yat Pack from New Orleans

2017 Heart Ball Featured Entertainment — Frankie Moreno

WHEN: Saturday, March 25, 2017 — 6:00 p.m. reception and silent auction; 7:30 p.m. Dinner, program and live entertainment from the Yat Pack from New Orleans and Frankie Moreno

WHERE: Four Seasons Hotel, 3960 Las Vegas Boulevard, South, Las Vegas, NV

Despite major advancements in treatment, heart disease and stroke remain the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of Americans and Nevadans, as well as a major cause of permanent disability. And stroke is one of the top 10 causes of death for children between the ages of one and 19. Of children surviving stroke, about 60 percent will have permanent neurological deficits

That is why the American Heart Association is committed to improving the heart and brain health of all Americans and Nevadans. The Heart Ball inspires support of the work we do to create a better future for children, families and communities.

Last year, our Heart Ball campaign raised $56 million nationwide, allowing us to fund more than $125 million in research and programs across the country and in our community.

RTC’s Club Ride program marks another record year in 2016

Record performance continued in 2016 for Club Ride Commuter Services, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada’s (RTC) free eco-friendly program that incentivizes employers and commuters for using alternative transportation modes.

In its year-end report, Club Ride, which customizes commute programs for more than 350 area employers, registered nearly 10,000 new members who commute by carpooling, walking, bicycling, motorcycling, transit, telecommuting and working a compressed workweek, such as four 10-hour shifts.

Overall, members saved nearly $2.25 million on vehicle costs such as fuel and maintenance costs and eliminated over 7.2 million vehicle miles from the valley’s roadways. That is a tremendous increase from the $1.9 million in savings and 6.9 million vehicle miles eliminated in 2015.

Participants also improved the Las Vegas Valley’s air quality, reducing carbon monoxide deposits by 72 tons and another 3,046 tons of greenhouse gases. In the last two years alone, commuters from the Club Ride program have contributed to the reduction of over 142 tons of carbon monoxide and 5,800 tons of greenhouse gases.

“As a transit agency we are working to do our part when it comes to the ecosphere, such as transitioning all of our fleet to compressed natural gas within the next five years,” said RTC General Manager Tina Quigley. “The 40,000 Club Ride members are also doing their part to improve our valley’s air quality, one commute at a time.”

Club Ride continues to change the perception of transportation alternatives, and the availability of park and ride locations makes carpooling and transit more convenient options for commuters. The RTC operates several park and ride facilities and collaborates with private businesses for additional locations throughout Southern Nevada. Parking is free and spaces are available on a first come, first-served basis.

Club Ride is designed to increase the community’s transportation options, a key goal of Southern Nevada Strong. As administrator of Southern Nevada Strong, the RTC is committed to initiatives that will support multiple modes of transportation and promote a greater use of alternative commuting options throughout the valley.

For more information about Club Ride Commuter Services, visit rtcsnv.com/Club_Ride or call 702-228-RIDE (7433). You can also find Club Ride on Facebook (Club Ride Commuter Services) and Twitter (@Club_Ride).

Fanny Marion Jackson Coppin: First Black Female Principal is the second eBook in the Forget Me Not Series

Author, L. A. Johnson, began writing the series as a graduate student at Purdue University to fill a historical void. While there were hundreds of books written about Black male trailblazers, she found that few had been written about Black females who have made amazing contributions to America. Her project was sidelined by work and parenting. Johnson of Aberdeen, Washington, is completing the work that she began many years ago. She has published Fanny Marion Jackson Coppin: First Black Female Principal, an ebook that is available through Amazon Kindle and at Smashwords. where it can be downloaded to most ereaders for only $1.99.

Originally from Texas, Johnson lived and worked in Indiana, Kansas and California before she retired to Aberdeen, Washington where she spends her time writing. Her other eBooks include; ABCs of the BOP: A Teacher’s Prison Primer, and Miss Forten of Philadelphia. She is currently working on another book to add to her Forget Me Not Series.

Outdoor Power Equipment Helps Consumers Deal with Extreme Weather’s Impact

As March’s wild and unpredictable weather continues, home and business owners may be wondering what outdoor power equipment they will need to pull out of the garage or facility shed on any given day. The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI) offers tips to help users get the most from their equipment when they need it.

“All across the United States, we’re seeing weather at its most creative. Some parts of the country are buried in snow and freezing temperatures, while others are experiencing an unseasonably warm spring. Trees are falling due to wind and spring storms with accompanying power outages,” says Kris Kiser, President and CEO of OPEI.

At this time of year, people are using snow throwers, lawn mowers, chain saws and portable generators all at the same time due to diverse climate zones in the country. “Welcome to the wild and wonderful world of outdoor power equipment, where there are tools to help you deal with diverse weather events,” says Kiser. “Whether you’re using battery, gasoline, propane, diesel or hybrid powered equipment, there is a product to meet your needs.”

If using gasoline-powered equipment, OPEI reminds everyone to choose the right fuel for the equipment they are using. Most outdoor power equipment is warranted to run on gasoline containing E10 (10 percent ethanol) or less. But many higher ethanol fuel blends, such as E15, E30 and E85, are available in the marketplace.

“As government policies continue to bring uncertainty into the gasoline retail marketplace, especially regarding ethanol content levels in gasoline, it comes down to the user making sure they choose the right fuel for the right product. As Washington sorts out the ethanol dilemma, we must sort it out, too,” says Kiser.

He adds, “Look before you pump — always. Avoid mis-fueling. Use ten percent ethanol (E10) fuel blends or less in your chain saw, lawn mower, portable generator, snow thrower, power washer, trimmer, blower and other outdoor power equipment.”

Here are safety tips to help home and business owners:

Tip #1: Read your owner’s manual and follow all fueling guidelines for your outdoor power equipment. Familiarize yourself with the controls.

If you have lost your manual, look it up online.

Tip #2 Drain old fuel. Don’t leave fuel sitting in the tank for more than 30 days. Untreated gasoline (without a fuel stabilizer) left in the system will deteriorate, which may cause starting or running problems and, in some cases, damage to the fuel system.

Tip #3: Only use E10 or less fuel. Some gas stations may offer 15 percent ethanol (E15) gas or higher ethanol fuel blends, but any fuel containing more than 10 percent ethanol can damage — and is illegal to use in — small engine equipment not designed for it.

Tip #4: Label your fuel can with the date of purchase and ethanol content of the fuel. Never put “old” gas in your outdoor power equipment. If you don’t know the date of purchase, dispose safely of the fuel in the can and buy fresh fuel.

Tip #5: Inspect your equipment. Check for loose belts and missing or damaged parts. Replace any parts needed or take your equipment to a qualified service representative.

Tip #6: Clean your equipment. Remove any dirt, oil or grass stuck to it. A clean machine will run more efficiently and last longer.

Visit www.opei.org for more tips and also visit the website www.LookBeforeYouPump.com for safe fueling information.

* * * * *