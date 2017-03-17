Tuesday, March 21st at 12 noon PST. Steve Sanson, President of Veterans In Politics International, will be joining Rolando Larraz and Chris Garcia on ‘Face the Tribune’ radio show to discuss the controversial issue involving Ronni Council, Aida Blankenship of Organized Karma and Dario Herrera former Clark County Commissioner… You want the truth? We will find out the truth… Not what the media or government wants you to know… TUNE IN Tuesday at 12 noon PST… Radiotrubine.com