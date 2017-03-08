My Point of View

By Rolando Larraz

I am almost convinced that most of the elected officials, government-appointed employees, and supervisors may be under the mistaken impression that the voters are inept, illiterate, or perhaps mentally challenged or dumb, because of the way they act, work and treat their constituents.

They lie in word and deed and show a great display of disrespect to those who voted in their favor and helped them to become as “almighty” as they now believe they are.

They make plans, make decisions as they please and believe that their opinions can become orders and do not take into account the opinions of the constituents, ruling instead with an iron fist.

Can anyone tell me the last time an average citizen was able to walk into a government agency, such as the Regional Transportation Commission, and talk to a county manager — not even the general manager, but one of the two deputy general managers? What about being able to walk into a government building and being able to speak to the county commissioner or city council in their district or ward?

When was the last time, I wonder, that just a simple manager or supervisor — let alone the director — at the Nevada Department of Employment had interacted with anyone that happened to enter the office for any reason at all?

Once, a few years back, I went to the Department of Motor Vehicles on Sahara Avenue wanting to speak to the person in charge and a woman behind the counter asked me who I was because the “person in charge” was “off limits” to everyone because she was a very important person and does not talk to anyone. It so happened that another employee behind the counter used to work for this newspaper once, and got me in to see the alleged boss; I say “alleged” because I don’t know for sure that she was really the manager because no business card or nameplate was on her desk.

It is sad to see how these people are very friendly and jovial during election time, while they are looking for the vote that will get them in; and later, like chameleons, totally change personality and attitude.

When are we going to have a government that takes its constituents seriously and realizes that they have the right to participate in the operation of their own community and that their opinions and input should count? It does not take a genius to listen to others’ opinions and give those people the opportunity to be part of their community and the satisfaction to be heard — even if their opinion or suggestion is not taken at the time.

The sad part is that those elected officials and the manager-types of personnel are not the only ones with that superiority complex kind of thinking — that they are above and better than anyone; some of those in the field or behind a desk as support staff are just as bad as their superiors, if not worse, in thinking that they are indispensable.

Have you ever walked into an attorney’s office and the receptionist — not the secretary or the legal assistant, but the secretary — treats you like garbage; like a nobody, even if you are the one that is going to help pay her salary with the money you are going to leave with the attorney that you have not even met yet.

I know a case where the father of the defendant hired an attorney and paid lots of money in cash, yet that piece of garbage (the attorney) never had time to go to the Clark County Detention Center and meet his client and hear his side of the story because the side of the story the police tell is not the only side that needs telling in court.

The day of the hearing this well known attorney (well known in the city) walked into the courtroom calling for his client out loud like in the old days (in movies where the hotel page walked around the restaurant or lobby of the hotel calling out the guest’s name to relay a message).

The client never even tried to call the attorney because in Las Vegas, an attorney’s rank is measured by all the telephone calls they get; they all think that they are too important to take those calls without realizing that their clients cover their rent and other incidentals. Yet, regardless of their needing those clients, they do not take those important calls or even return them at a more “convenient” time.

I may be getting naive at my old age, but I am hoping that someday we, as the human race, will be able to appreciate each other, respect each other and become a more humane society; because of my age I may not get to see it, but it does not cost anything to dream and hope.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.