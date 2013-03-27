1996 Murder Case Covered Up By Metro Resurfaces With A Vengeance

A 1996 Alamo murder case, which allegedly involved the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Narcotics Section, has resurfaced and is rearing its ugly head.Detective Gordon Martines, the most senior working police officer in the entire police force, who started his investigation into this case ten years ago, is preparing to obtain legal depositions from his numerous direct court law enforcement officer witnesses, including current and retired police officers, and current and retired special agents of the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (BATF).

Martines is a three-time candidate for Sheriff of Clark County, founder and former president of STOP DUI, and Plaintiff in an unprecedented Federal Lawsuit against Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Sheriff Douglas Gille spie and fifteen other defendants.

During this preparation, our police sources confirmed that evidence, statements, photos, composites and a whole list of associated individuals connected to Detective Martines’s stolen ten-year-old homicide investigation case has resurfaced and will be presented to the Attorney General’s Office – and possibly the Federal Justice Department, but definitely not back to Metro – for prosecution.Prior to the present “resurfacing” of this Alamo Murder Case, all evidence and notes relating to this murder investigation were “stolen” or “illegally removed” from Detective Martines’s desk, and possibly destroyed, on or before November 7, 2010.

Detective Martines’s murder investigation eventually revealed the complicity of the LVMPD Narcotics Section, whereby a copy of a registered narcotics informant worksheet was given to identified illegal drug dealers, who in turn located the narcotics informant, forcibly drove him to a summer cabin in Alamo, Nevada, tied the informant to a chair with an orange electrical extension cord, and then shot the informant in the head, killing him.

The informant’s body was then taken to a specific spot with a pre-dug hole in the desert, and buried just outside of Alamo.

Police sources indicate that every imaginable police administrative obstacle was put in place over a ten-year period, including stealing the entire case from Det. Martines’s working desk, in order to prevent Detective Martines from pursuing and bringing to justice those involved in this murder, which also included law enforcement officers that were complicit in this murder.

The November 7, 2010 incident in which Det. Martines’s life was threatened by his immediate supervisor, and he was degraded by ethnic/racial slurs and was immediately transferred, relieved of duty, and had his working desk completely ransacked – as we reported, along with photo, in a Las Vegas Tribune front page article – and all of his criminal files, evidence, confessions, tapes and data encompassing at least 30 active criminal cases, were stolen, removed, and/or destroyed, directly contributed to Detective Martines’s current medical heart condition.

What makes the “resurfacing” of this murder case so relevant and important is that the police department’s attorneys have alluded that Detective Martines is not credible when speaking about the stolen murder case from his ransacked desk.

Granted, it would be very difficult to prove that the case even existed now without any evidence or reports to back it up. But with the recently resurfaced, saved and copied documents, evidence, photos, composites and the long list of associates and witnesses that helped with, or had knowledge of, the Alamo murder case and the Narcotics Section involvement, Martines feels he can go forward. Such witnesses include:

Former Lt. John Alamshaw, former Sgt. Al Cervantes, former Lt. Ted Snodgrass, former Lt. Lew Roberts, Sgt. James (Tom) Melton, Lt. Clinton Nichols, Cpt. Patrick Neville, former Asst. Sheriff Anthony Lozich, Asst. Sheriff Theodore Moody, former Asst. Sheriff Raymond Flynn, Undersheriff James Dixon, Deputy Chief James Owens, Sheriff Douglas Gillespie, former Sheriff Bill Young, former Asst. Sheriff Michael McClary, former Undersheriff Rod Jett, former Deputy Chief Dennis Cobb, Asst. Sheriff of Lincoln County Gary Davis, Lincoln County DA, Special Agent Lawrence Wenco, Special Agent Richard Beasley, Special Agent Doug Fantauzzi, former Corrections Officer Gregory Naglich, Corrections Officer Kevin Strobeck, and about fifteen various other Detectives in the LVMPD Robbery/Homicide Bureau.

Numerous police sources as well as this newspaper believe that the “top lid” of this police administration is going to be blown off if and when this rediscovered, recreated and resurfaced murder investigation gets underway by anyone other than the local police department.

When the facts and circumstances of this case, and the blatant, corrupted actions of the police administration and leadership is revealed, this community will sleep a little better and feel a little safer.

This type of activity by the powers that be – corruption and targeting of individuals, including the taking of one’s life for whatever reason – can happen to anyone for any reason, and far too often does.

“The individuals responsible for this ‘horrific coverup’ need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law, regardless of who is involved,” one source who asked to remain anonymous told the Las Vegas Tribune. The coverup is always worse than the actual illegal action, except when you are indirectly or directly involved in a coverup of the loss and devaluing of a single human life, which is what may be encountered here.

The Tribune will keep a close eye on what transpires next to see if the police department administration is going to be up to their old tricks of threatening the witnesses to remain silent in this horrific coverup exposure.