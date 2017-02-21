CATCH THE CASH THIS PRESIDENTS DAY AT CRAZY HORSE III



Whoever said political parties aren’t fun clearly hasn’t partied at Crazy Horse III on Presidents Day. The award-winning gentlemen’s club will “make it rain” to honor George Washington’s Birthday and the presidents that have led our country on Monday, Feb. 20. Guests ordering premium bottles of Ultimate Vodka, priced at $495, will receive a complimentary money gun loaded with $50 worth of “Washingtons” to ignite their club experience. Local residents will enjoy free admission when using their own transportation and exclusive VIP packages are available for all by calling 702-673-1700 or on the website at www.crazyhorse3.com.

Arrive like a president by taking advantage of Crazy Horse III’s complimentary limo service, pending availability, on its signature app or by calling 702-673-1700. The easy-to-use Crazy Horse III app, available for download on all mobile platforms, allows users to personalize their experience with features including table reservations, bottle service packages and dancer profiles.

* * * * *

INAUGURAL NEON MUSEUM BONEYARD BALL MARCH 4

Part History. Part Art. Completely awesome! During this celebration of iconic Las Vegas, Boneyard Ball guests will be treated to an exclusive exhibition of signs from the Neon Museum’s collection that have not recently been on display for the public. Guests will mingle in “grand Vegas” style enjoying silent and live auctions, delicious dining and fabulous entertainment. Glow Award Honoree: Jan Jones Blackhurst, executive vice president, government relations and corporate responsibility, Caesars Entertainment.

WHEN: Saturday, March 4, 5:30 to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Champagne Ballroom; Paris Las Vegas

COST:

—$500/individual ticket

—$4,000 Silver Table Sponsor (select seating for 10 plus advertising and promotional consideration)

—$10,000 Gold Table Sponsor (preferred seating for 10 plus complimentary Gold advertising and promotional package)

—$25,000 Platinum Table Sponsor (premium seating for 10 plus complimentary Platinum advertising and promotional package)

—Additional sponsorships are available. For more information about tickets or sponsorship, click here.

For more information about the Neon Museum, go to www.neonmuseum.org or call (702) 387-6366.

* * * * *



M RESORT SPA CASINO PRESENTS ROCK INTO SPRING MUSIC FESTIVAL

M Resort Spa Casino has partnered with Gangster to present Rock Into Spring, a three-day rock n’ roll music festival taking place April 28–30, 2017 at M Resort’s pool.

Howard Weiss, M Resort Vice President of Entertainment, Daylife and Nightlife commented, “We are very excited to partner up with Gangster on this venture that is sure to be a huge success. The Rock Into Spring Festival is a great example of the new level of entertainment that M Resort plans to bring to our stunning property.”

Curtis McKinney from Cranked Up Live commented, “We’ve already lined up some great bands for this show; Rock Into Spring will be an amazing event.”

The festival is hosted by Cranked Up Live, Yourlisten.com, The Rocking Comedy Show and Radio Vegas Rocks and will feature live performances from over 18 bands, including: Sick Puppies, Trapt, DJ Lethal from Limp Bizkit, Gemini Syndrome, Eve To Adam, Bobaflex, Another Lost Year, Shallow Side, Blacklite District, Cage9, VYCES, Behind the Fallen, Artifas, Lola Black, The Broken Thumbs, QUOR, Silent Theory and more.

Rock Into Spring will consist of three days of festivities, beginning on Friday, April 28 with a concert at M Pool featuring a special guest headliner, DJ Death Star, Ryan Stokes from the Broken Thumbs and much more. Chris Crane, CEO of Gangster, commented, “We are so proud and excited to be hosting Rock Into Spring at M Resort. The resort offers a phenomenal festival ground, pool areas and amenities.”

Jay Bird from The Rocking Comedy Show commented, “M Resort and The Rocking Comedy Show are perfect partners because we both represent Las Vegas locals. From local bands, singers, comedians. We know Vegas!” Tickets are on sale now at: www.RockintoSpring.com

VIP Packages are available and feature access to the main pool and DayDream, the pool club at M Resort: http://rockintospring.com/vip- experience/ For M Resort Spa and Casino room reservations please call: 1.877.673.7678