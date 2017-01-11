Senator Harry Reid: “Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants…

On October 20, 2016 our own Alexandra Cohen reminded the readers of the Las Vegas Tribune that in 1993, former Majority Leader US Senator Harry Reid was against illegals; and in a press release unveiling the bill, Reid noted the following: “Our borders have overflowed with illegal immigrants placing tremendous burdens on our criminal justice system, schools and social programs.”

“The Immigration and Naturalization Service needs the ability to step up enforcement,” Reid said. “Our federal wallet is stretched to the limit by illegal aliens getting welfare, food stamps, medical care and other benefits, often without paying any taxes,” Reid wrote in a press release.

But that is okay because the former senator, former anti-immigrant turned Godfather of the illegals, is a Democrat; he has the right to change his mind, he has the right to change his opinion as it benefits him for his political advancement and his financial benefit.

Former Senator Harry Reid made a big deal out of demanding former presidential candidate Mitt Romney’s tax return and tried to play the

same game with then presidential candidate Donald Trump, but it did

not work because Trump was not as much of a wimp as Romney was; however no one that I can remember had asked Harry Reid for his tax returns, and his tax returns should be more important to the American people because for the last four decades, they have been supporting the former senator, his family and friends, for the better part of these thirty-six plus years.

Harry Reid is supposed to be retired, but since the first of the year, when his successor took office, he has been in the nation’s capital as if he has not retired, and not long ago a campaign was born to change the name of our airport from McCarran to Harry Reid Airport.

State Senator Tick Segerblom told KTNV–TV Channel 13 in Las Vegas “the time has come for Nevada to move away from the checkered legacy of longtime Nevada Senator Pat McCarran, the airport’s namesake.”

It seems that Segerblom wants to switch from one checkered-past person’s name to a more modern questionable name that may be even more “checkered,” by bowing to the octogenarian and retiring pupil of the US Senate for the last thirty-six years.

But that is okay because Harry Reid is a Democrat and Democrats are allowed to do whatever they wish. Why? I have asked many times of many people but they all seem to be of the same obscure mind as I am because there is not much difference between the reputation of Senator Pat McCarran and Senator Harry Reid.

Harry Reid needs to retire and give the people of Nevada room to breathe. He is old, he is weak, he has lost what might long ago have been his value, and my question is, who needs him?

On May of last year I wrote in this same space that Harry Reid is not going to retire; and referring to his protégés, I pointed out that they had become the Mexican tokens of the American El Chapo Guzman of the politicians of our era, AKA Harry Reid.

They are all trained to speak, talk and walk as Harry Reid and no one can deny that; at the end of this election year they all will prove me to be right.

Cortez-Masto cannot speak as Ruben Kihuen because everyone in this community knows her father’s story; Manny Cortez became the American Dream, from valet parking at a hotel to millionaire and powerful political man.

But Ruben Kihuen — who was guided and trained by former Clark County Commissioner Chairman and another disciple of Harry Reid, Dario Herrera — is always bragging that his mother worked as a maid to give his family an education.

Since most people in this country came from their own humble and hard-working family, why advertise their similar hard-working families. They should stop using their family’s humble upbringing to make newcomers to our community feel that they have the same type of opportunity as they had.

That does not happen only to immigrant families; I knew a well-known attorney that paid for his education working as a busboy (not a waiter, captain or Maitre d’, but a busboy) in a casino showroom, so what is the big deal?

Now fresh out of the mill we learn that Harry Reid’s replacement, Democrat Minority Leader Charles Schumer, while traveling from New York to Washington D.C. was upset because he could not use his cell phone and called the airline employee a bitch because she told him

that he needed to follow the rules and hang up his cell phone while the plane was taking off.

But that is okay because Charles Schumer, AKA Chuck Schumer, is a Democrat who inherited the place of Harry Reid, is wealthy and is powerful, and as any other Democrat, is above the law.

In the meantime let’s keep electing Republicans so the Democrats can keep blaming everyone else but themselves, and America can be great again.

My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.

Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-272-4634.