The lady with the traffic report is marvelous

I realize that we all, as human beings, don’t like to hear criticism, but sometimes the criticism that appears in publications, especially in columns like this, is not really bad criticism; it can really be constructive criticism. And because there is no way to address it one on one, we use the tools we have to communicate with others.
I am not in any way or shape on Channel 8 News Now, but it is the channel that I watch the most in the mornings. I know that the programming director will not like my comments, but I hope that he’ll be able to understand them from my viewpoint as a viewer, just as I always try to understand critics who comment on our newspaper from their viewpoint.
Anyways, after my official disclaimer, let’s get to the point of this week’s catty (meow-meow) column — and for the record, it is not a bitchy column, just a catty one.
I watch Channel 8 News Now in the morning because they are the first local morning newscast until 4:30, when Channel 13 airs their first newscast, as well as Channel 3 with the mom and pop team that we inherited from the late James Rogers.
However, let’s go back to Channel 8 News Now and start with the good part first, and then go to the catty stuff.
The new anchor team — well, they are not that new anymore — is great and they appear to get along with each other; and the former Las Vegas showgirl is fantastic with the weather; if she was as good on the stage as she is with the weather, Felicia Atkins will have to watch out.
The lady with the traffic is marvelous; her hair style goes with her personality and she dresses like a million dollars with a royal
attitude, but the cameraman does not let the audience see her dresses as well as we see Sherry Swank when she gives out the weather report, or Anchor Brian Lofhes display all of his “diminutive” seven feet and size 14 shoes, while Kirsten Joyce (no relation to legendary Las Vegas lobbyist Jim Joyce) changes her hair color to blonde when she looked better with her previous non-blonde color.
I believe that the person who works the cameras should allow the female audience to see Demetria Obilor in full view, and that is not just my own personal opinion, it is also the opinion of our own Alexandra Cohen and daughter, whom I call the Joan and Melissa Rivers of the Las Vegas Tribune.
Now the catty part of my television experience with Channel 8 during the morning news: after I watch Up to the Minute and CBS Morning News before the local news starts — did I say local news? — well, “local” is debatable because most of the stuff that we just saw on the previous shows are simply repeated on the “local show,” perhaps to save money by not having a crew at night chasing police cars and ambulances to bring new news coverage as they do with the weather and traffic so when people get to the office they can talk about the office-involved shooting, the vandalized school building or the robber at the near-by convenience store, as well as the negligence of that man dressed in black jaywalking on Boulder Highway that was hit by a car driven by a person on the way to work.
We already knew that the man that was killed near Dallas had been arrested before for terrorism; we already knew that the curfew in Washington was lifted and we already saw the good-looking mayor of that city speaking at a news conference (twice); we did not need to see it again.
If there is nothing new to report because there is no one covering the streets of Las Vegas at night, they can let the audience know that in the morning at the county commissioners meeting, there are going to be people talking about the “Blue Ribbon Committee” on the Public Guardian, or any other Blue Ribbon Committee that interests and concerns the community as a whole so people who are not working that day can get out of bed and head over to the County Commissioner’s Meeting and participate in what is of concern to all of us equally. But that may not be a very good idea because maybe the county commissioners or the city council don’t want to see too much public participation which may make the meetings last longer than they have to be.
I know that not everyone is a news junkie as I am and I know that not everyone wakes up at 3 a.m. to watch the news, but the “excuse” that people want to hear about their hometown doesn’t fly with me.
However, if they want to hear about “their hometown,” they can wait until 7:00 a.m. when CBS This Morning starts and they repeat the same news they ran before the alleged local segment starts.
Las Vegas is no longer what it used to be when I came here in 1959; this is a real city now and we have to realize that; when I moved to Pecos and Flamingo in 1961, everyone who knew me asked me if I was crazy because it was too far out. I went by there not long ago and I was amazed to see a motel right where my house was next door to Jay Sarno, the owner of Circus Circus and Caesars Palace — but Caesars Palace was not yet built at that time.
This is a 24-hour city and you are going to tell me that nothing happens here overnight? Please!!!
Maybe what happens is that it is too early to get an okay from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as to what they can broadcast.
I know that freedom of the press in Las Vegas is a myth, but as I said, maybe we can at least get to enjoy the beautiful dresses and the face of Demetria Obilor while she reminds us about the construction traffic on Decatur Boulevard, Oakey Boulevard, Rancho Road, Las Vegas Boulevard and every other street in our city that is under construction at the same time.
My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column.
Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper.
Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at 702-868-NEWS (6397)
