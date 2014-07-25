I laughed and said, “Yes, I know of Garth Baker”
Attorney Steve Stubbs came to my office pretending to be looking for a station to do a radio show on, probably hoping that I would refuse the offer, but when, surprisingly enough, I did not turn the offer down, he suddenly changed his mind about doing the show. This is how the chain of events took place last week: Attorney Steve Stubbs came to the office and told me that he and his partner, a former Metro detective, wanted to do a politically oriented radio show. When I asked who the former detective was, he did not think that I knew his friend and said to me, “I don’t think you know him; his name is Garth Baker.” I laughed and said, “Yes, I know of Garth Baker; he was fired from the police department for corruption. I offered him a radio show three years ago and he turned me down to go with the piece of trash who stole the newspaper’s money after I fed him for several months.” I got up and gave attorney Stubbs an old copy of the Las Vegas Tribune issue with the story about the attempt to steal the Las Vegas Tribune from its rightful owner. Then I said to the attorney that all that was in the past and if he and Baker wanted to have a radio show, I would accommodate them with a good time schedule. Two days later, while I was in California, I got a call from the person in the middle brokering the deal, telling me that Baker did not want to do the radio show on radiotribune.com because of me. That makes me believe that it was all a game, with Attorney Stubbs hoping that I would say that I would not give him the air time they wanted and then they could say that I was being unfair for denying them their First Amendment rights. First, I don’t think they have the money to get a radio show for five days a weeks; but then, if they do have the money, I don’t think the former detective would pay me that money because from the get-go he was playing games with me. A few years back Baker called me on the telephone and said that he had some very juicy information about Metro that he would like to share with me and the Las Vegas Tribune, but he never showed up for the appointment and I never heard from him until I learned that he was doing a radio show with the same man that robbed me blind. In my humble opinion, I believe that what this pair wanted to do was to test me — to test my position on several issues. I brag about believing in the First Amendment and they might have thought that because I don’t like the corrupt detective, I was not going to give them the opportunity to have their voice heard on their own radio show. Once, a man who seemed to be in love with President Obama had a show on radio tribune, and every morning he praised Mr. Obama for two hours — yes, on a daily basis — and every time he saw me, he asked me if I had heard his show. I used to give him all kinds of excuses for why I did not hear his show, like I was in a meeting, I was driving, I was on the telephone… or I’d tell him yes, it was a very good show. But I never once told him that I don’t agree with his opinion or that I didn’t like his show; and not once did I tell him that he could not do a show like that because that would make him happy and the last thing I wanted to do was to make him happy—so he just left on his own and never came back. Most people with strange ideas and opinions depend on someone else’s generosity, and unlike them I put my money where my mouth is, always. Backtracking to 1997 when I was already enjoying my retirement, a bunch of corrupted organized crime detectives, as always with the help of cowardly prosecutors and judges, set me up. I came out of retirement and founded the Las Vegas Tribune to expose every wrongdoing I could find within the police department; later I extended that exposé to other jurisdictions, including the political scene of our community, judges and all other elected officials. Because the newspaper was weekly and I did not think that once a week was enough time to expose corruption, I started the daily radio show—putting my money where my mouth is — and created radiotribune.com. That was the day a true freedom airwaves was born — and no one can tell me what I can talk about, what I can praise and what I can criticize. Everyone has a big mouth; everyone has opinions and ideas, but no one wants to put their money where their mouth is to express their opinions, ideas and ideals. So the difference between those corrupted police officers and me is that I do my attacks out in the open and they do their dirty tricks the cowardly way, in the dark, behind people’s backs. This most recent event involves someone who wanted to be under house arrest; I, with the help of a good-hearted attorney, found that person the means to do the house arrest, but the team of officers in that unit seemed to carry an antagonistic feeling against me and did not allow that person to take advantage of my house arrest offer. Later they allowed that same person to find another venue for a house arrest with the condition that the person cut all ties with me. A man in charge of that unit, by the name of Dixon, specifically told that person that any communication with me or anyone connected to the Las Vegas Tribune newspaper would be a termination of the house arrest condition. When I talked to that Dixon, he assured me that he was going to do everything possible to help me to get my friend on house arrest, but behind my back he did completely the opposite. Do you see what I mean when I say that they do cowardly things behind people’s backs? I am different. I write it so everyone can read it and I sign my name because I don’t think that I am a coward. * * * * *
I would like to remind my friends, my readers and my enemies that I only have one email address, rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com, and if you write to me at another Las Vegas Tribune email, most likely I will not get it. I don’t even know anyone at circulation, so if you write to me at the “Circulation” email address, I will never get it; the same goes with the “Production” email address that belongs to Donald H. Snook, the production manager. If you write to me at that email, most likely I will never get it because Don works nights and I work days and the only time I ever see him is if we have meetings that include him. Anyway, to bring this story to its point, if I don’t answer emails that are not addressed to rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com, don’t ever complain because you have been notified. My name is Rolando Larraz, and as always, I approved this column. Rolando Larraz is Editor in Chief of the Las Vegas Tribune. His column appears weekly in this newspaper. To contact Rolando Larraz, email him at: Rlarraz@lasvegastribune.com or at (702) 699-8111.
