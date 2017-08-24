$1000 Reward Offered to prove Kirstin Lobato is Guilty

By Hans Sherrer

justicedenied.org

A $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who can answer 20 questions to prove Kirstin Blaise Lobato is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of Duran Bailey’s homicide on July 8, 2001.

The reward is being offered by Justice Denied based in Seattle, Washington, which began investigating Kirstin Lobato’s case in 2003.

Mr. Bailey died in the trash enclosure for the Nevada State Bank across from the Palms Casino in west Las Vegas. His body was hidden behind a dumpster and covered by “trash” from the dumpster.

Ms. Lobato gave a Statement to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detectives on July 8, 2001. She described that prior to mid-June 2001 she used her pocket knife to fend off a rape attempt late at night in the parking lot of a Budget Suites Hotel on Boulder Hwy. in east Las Vegas. She said her assailant was alive when she escaped in her car.

During her trial in 2006 Ms. Lobato vigorously disputed the prosecution’s contention her Statement concerned Bailey’s homicide, and not an attempted rape weeks earlier in another part of Las Vegas.

Ms. Lobato’s alibi defense was that during the entire weekend of July 6 to 8, 2001 she was at home in Panaca, 165 miles north of Las Vegas.

The jury convicted Ms. Lobato of voluntary manslaughter and sexual penetration of a dead human body. (The latter charge was based on a non-fatal injury to Mr. Bailey’s rectum from an unknown cause. One doctor has opined it was caused by a kick from a foot, while another has opined a knife was involved.) She was sentenced to 13 to 35 years in prison and is currently incarcerated.

The rules for the contest are:

Open to anyone — journalists, commentators, students, public, etc.

All 20 questions must be fully answered referencing credible evidence that includes transcripts, case evidence, and reproducible (i.e., scientific) experiments, that establishes Ms. Lobato’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

All submissions must identify the participant’s name, address, and driver’s license number.

Submissions that have conclusions for any of the 20 questions with no acceptable supporting evidence will not be considered.

Justice Denied reserves the right to make the final determinations as to whether anyone has satisfactorily answered all 20 questions and is entitled to the $1,000 reward.

Submit answers on or before October 1, 2017 to: contest@justicedenied.org .

The 20 questions and rules can be downloaded at, www.justicedenied.org/lobatocontest.pdf

A sample of five questions follows.

Explain how Ms. Lobato could have committed Mr. Bailey’s homicide when there is no direct evidence she had ever met him, that she knew who he was, that she knew anyone who knew him, or even that she had ever been to the Nevada State Bank where his homicide occurred. Explain how Ms. Lobato could have committed Mr. Bailey’s homicide when there is no direct evidence from an eyewitness, surveillance video, gas receipt, or confession, that she was in Las Vegas at any time on July 8, 2001. Explain how Ms. Lobato could have committed Mr. Bailey’s homicide by driving to Las Vegas from Panaca in her car when there is no direct evidence it was in Las Vegas on July 8, 2001, or even that it had moved from where it was parked in front of her parent’s house in Panaca and driven at any time on July 8, 2001. Explain how anyone other than Mr. Bailey’s assailant could have made the shoeprints imprinted in blood leading away from his body and imprinted on cardboard covering his body — which forensic testing establishes were not made by Ms. Lobato — considering that all the crime scene blood was covered by cardboard and other items when police officers first arrived at the scene. Explain how Mr. Bailey’s homicide — that involved a very physical altercation between him and his assailant, and which was notable for how much blood was on and around him at the crime scene — could be the same event Ms. Lobato described in her Statement when the prosecution doesn’t deny that during that event she was wearing high-heeled platform shoes that have no blood on the soles or sides of the shoes and they have no scuff marks.

Extensive information about Ms. Lobato’s case is available at www.justicedenied.org/kbl.htm .